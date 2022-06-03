BOYS PREP TRACK & FIELD

IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University, Bloomington, 3 p.m.

GIRLS PREP TENNIS

LaPorte Doubles Regional

Semifinal, Angola’s Brea Harris and Ava Harris vs. Lowell’s Madison Polak and Lillian Richardson, 10 a.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 2A Warsaw Semi-State

Semifinal, Whitko vs. North Newton, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.

Final, 7 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Class 2A Whiting Regional

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Winamac vs. Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Final, 7 p.m.

Class 1A South Bend Washington Regional

At South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Field

Semifinal, Caston vs. Union Mills South Central, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Fremont vs. Morgan Township, 2 p.m.

Final, 7 p.m.

