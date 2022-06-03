BOYS PREP TRACK & FIELD
IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University, Bloomington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
LaPorte Doubles Regional
Semifinal, Angola’s Brea Harris and Ava Harris vs. Lowell’s Madison Polak and Lillian Richardson, 10 a.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 2A Warsaw Semi-State
Semifinal, Whitko vs. North Newton, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Madison-Grant, 1 p.m.
Final, 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Class 2A Whiting Regional
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Winamac vs. Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Final, 7 p.m.
Class 1A South Bend Washington Regional
At South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Field
Semifinal, Caston vs. Union Mills South Central, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Fremont vs. Morgan Township, 2 p.m.
Final, 7 p.m.
