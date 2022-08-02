ANGOLA — A special prosecutor has been called in to handle two Level 6 felony cases against a Fremont police officer who allegedly fired his Taser stun device at a fellow officer.
Claramary Winebrenner, DeKalb County’s prosecutor, has been named special prosecutor in a case against Adam M. Meeks, 43, Fremont, who was booked in the Steuben County Jail on Monday evening after turning himself in at the jail.
Meeks is facing two charges of Level 6 felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. A Level 6 felony carries a penalty of six months to 2 1/2 years of incarceration and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Court documents say Meeks allegedly fired a Taser at another officer in August 2019, with the prongs of the device shooting past his head and not making any contact.
On a second incident, witnessed by Fremont Marshal Joe Patterson and Ashley Marshal Scott Barnhart, who works parttime for the Fremont Police Department, Meeks allegedly tracked the fellow officer then deployed his Taser, hitting the officer with one of its electronic shock prongs.
The officer fell into the lap of Barnhart, who told an Indiana State Police investigator that this was not the proper use of the Taser device.
The incidents were not immediately reported to police, thus the delay in charging. However, Patterson told the investigator, Meeks was issued an employee warning. Meeks said he deployed the Taser on accident, but Patterson’s and Barnhart’s statements disagree with that account.
Meeks is on paid leave from the Fremont Police Department as his case is being adjudicated.
Meeks is free after posting $300 bond for his $3,000 bail.
Because he bonded out of jail, he has yet to have an initial hearing. It has been set for Aug. 24 at 10 am. in the Steuben County Magistrate’s Office.
Meeks has retained John Fredrick Kautzman, Indianapolis, as his legal counsel, court records say.
The case has been assigned to Steuben Circuit Court.
