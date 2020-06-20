WEST LAFAYETTE — This is shaping up as the first year since 2015 with a negative profit margin for farms, two Purdue agriculture economists said.
This could be “a pretty challenging year even with the current round of government payments projected in there,” said James Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
“Even with some fairly big government payments … we”re still looking at a net farm income that’s substantially lower than we received in 2018 and 2019,” said Michael Langemeier, associate director of the center.
The two economists spoke on their monthly ag outlook webinar. Their charts showed that since 2007, the year 2015 was the only year with a negative profit margin for farms.
“What that tells us is: Net farm income plus interest could not cover family living expenses,” Langemeier said.
That would mean drawing down working capital, taking money from elsewhere and reducing capital expenditures, the economists said.
A number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, are driving down grain prices.
The projected marketing year average of $8.20 per bushel for soybeans would be the lowest since 2006. The average was $8.50 for last year’s crop.
The projected price for 2020 corn is $3.20 per bushel, down from $3.60 for the 2019 crop.
Among the influences on prices, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting record corn harvest of 15.99 billion bushels this year.
The Purdue economists said the assumes farmers plant what they said they intended as of March. Since then prices have shifted heavily in favor of soybeans.
“The question is: Was it too late for people to start altering their plans?” Mintert said.
Planting intentions were reported at 97 million acres of corn and 83.5 million acres of soybeans.
“A 1 to 2 million-acres shift from corn to soybeans could easily happen,” Langemeier said.
“The soybean profitability compared to corn is going to be very similar to 2017 and 2018 … those were some very profitable years for soybeans,” he added.
Ethanol production, which Mintert called a “huge driver” in corn prices, bottomed out in late April at 51% below normal levels. It has rebounded to only 24% below normal in the first week of June.
“I think as we look ahead to the summer, when normally gasoline use rises … we could see that come back even more,” Mintert said about ethanol production.
Corn used for ethanol stood at 4.9 billion bushes for the 2019 crop, but is estimated at 5.2 billion bushels for 2020 crop. It peaked at 5.61 billion bushels for the 2017 crop.
The USDA is forecasting a strong rebound for corn exports in the 2020 marketing year — 2.15 billion bushels, up from 1.78 billion bushels for the 2019 crop.
Corn imports go into livestock production, which is tied heavily to income levels, said Mintert, who expressed a wait-and-see attitude about the export forecast.
Corn demand for livestock feed is projected at 6.05 billion bushels for the 2020 crop — the highest level since 2007.
Still, corn ending stocks of 15% for 2019 crop are forecast to rise to 22% for the 2020 harvest.
“That puts us in territory we haven’t been in for a long, long time,” Mintert said.
In contrast, soybean ending stocks for 2020 are projected at 9%, down from 23% and 15% in the preceding two years.
Soybean exports are forecast at 2.05 billion bushels for the 2020 crop, the best since 2017 and up from 1.75 and 1.65 billion bushels in the past two years.
With an indication of dry weather ahead, late June could be a time to consider selling the remaining 2019 crop, the economists said.
“I think you should be looking very hard at whether or not this is going to be the time for that rally (in prices) over the next week, the next two weeks,“ Mintert said. “Over the next week or two could be a good opportunity to move out those remaining old crop supplies and perhaps do some pricing on the new crop.”
