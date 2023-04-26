PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5 p.m.

Fremont at Snider, 5 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:45 p.m.

Central Noble at Goshen (Black Squirrel), 5 p.m.

Churubusco, Westview at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan Christian at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Consolation games

Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Homestead at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Norwell at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Semifinal, Fairfield at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Eastside at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation, Garrett at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation, Westview at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation, West Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Concordia at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Albion at Trine (DH), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Hope (DH) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

MIAA Tournament semifinal, Trine at Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.

