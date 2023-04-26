PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Snider, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble at Goshen (Black Squirrel), 5 p.m.
Churubusco, Westview at Eastside (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan Christian at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Consolation games
Hamilton at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Homestead at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Norwell at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Semifinal, Fairfield at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Eastside at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation, Garrett at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation, Westview at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation, West Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Concordia at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Albion at Trine (DH), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Hope (DH) 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
MIAA Tournament semifinal, Trine at Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.
