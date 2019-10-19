MISHAWAKA — The frustration was evident after sophomore midfielder Nestor Gutierrez was called for a foul. Shouts of “stay focused!” and “one more time!” from the sideline nearly drowned out by arguments on the field.
Tensions flared once more when West Noble was called offsides on a shot that very nearly got the Chargers on the board.
Such was the case in a 2-0 loss to South Bend St. Joseph during Saturday’s Class 2A regional semifinal played on the campus of Marian High School; a match in which the Chargers, usually an aggressive, high-scoring bunch, tried 10 times to get on the board, only to see each attempt sail wide of the net or saved by the Indians’ keeper.
Coach Abel Zamarripa, no stranger to his players’ situation, could empathize.
“They feel disappointed, and they feel guilty, like they let each other down,” Zamarripa said. “Each and every one of these players came into this game with higher aspirations, they felt like they could have gone further.”
St. Joe scored the game’s first goal on a good play by senior Gian Marco Frassineti midway through the first half, a score that stood for nearly the rest of the game. The Indians’ second score was the result of late-game aggressive play calling by the Chargers.
“It was a scenario where we had literally everyone up attacking, trying to score,” Zamarripa said of the second goal. “We lost the ball, they passed it up and we just didn’t have anyone else left back to defend. I feel 1-0 is really a much better indication of the way this game was played.”
In between those St. Joe scores, West Noble tried to fight through an Indians defense that rendered the Chargers’ offense unusually ineffective.
West Noble tallied 10 shots on goal, six coming in the first half. It possessed the ball well, advancing the ball into the attacking third with relative ease at times, but often floundered the closer it got to the net. Shots from Henry Torres and Gutierrez both sailed high over the net to start the match, and the rest of the Chargers’ attempts followed suit.
“What (St. Joe) did, they played four in the back, three flat and then one in front of them, like a stopper position, and he was able to take our center attacking midfielder, Eric Galarza, out of the game, which really disrupted us. They defended very well and limited our opportunities,” Zamarripa said.
“I place that on me as the coach,” the West Noble coach continued. “I feel like I let them down a little bit by not having them better prepared.”
The loss capped a season in which the Chargers finished with a 16-4 record while capturing their fifth consecutive Northeast Corner Conference title and the team’s second straight 2A sectional championship. While the ending was a disappointment, for sure, Zamarripa said the legacy of this team will be the leadership by those who helped achieve those successes.
“This year was all about the leadership of our seniors,” he said. “Players like Ricky Flores, Augustin Gutierrez and especially Juan Calvo, they all played very well for us this year, and all of them deserve a chance to play at the collegiate level. This season will be remembered for them.”
