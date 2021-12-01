ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with a 80-52 victory over Adrian Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
Fifteen players scored for the NCAA Division III seventh-ranked Thunder (6-1, 1-0 MIAA). Rachel Stewart and Kelsy Taylor each had 11 points. Stewart also had four rebounds and two steals.
Sam Underhill had 10 points and six rebounds for Trine. Kayla Wildman had nine points and four assists. Alyssa Argyle had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
Chloe Gilbert had 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-5, 0-1), who shot 34% from the floor (17-50) and turned the ball over 22 times.
PREP GIRLS
Heritage 32, Fremont 25
In Monroeville, the visiting Eagles started the game well and led 8-2 after one quarter. But the Patriots won the next three quarters to win the non-conference contest.
Ella Bickel had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Heritage (6-3). She made 8-of-9 free throws.
Fremont (3-6) only shot 9-of-26 from the field and was 5-of-12 from the foul line.
Jada Rhonehouse had six points and five rebounds for the Eagles. Natalie Gochenour and Sammy Meyers had five points each. Gochenour had two steals. Kate Gannon grabbed seven rebounds.
