Marshall Field’s in Chicago started the first bridal registry in 1924 as a way for the happy couple to indicate chosen crystal, china and silver patterns to their friends and family.
Since then, the registry has come a long way. Couples can register online for any number of things for their new household or even for their honeymoon. Here are some of the hottest gifts to register for according to The Knot.
Smart AppliancesCoffee pots, vacuums and even the lowly toaster all have high-tech brains nowadays that connect them to the internet of things. The Revolution 2-slice high-speed smart toaster ($299) has 63 settings with technology that uses intelligent heating algorithms to sear rather than bake your baked goods for a crisp outside and a soft, chewy inside.
LuggageAs more places open up post-pandemic, more couples are hitting the road. A set of luggage is a great, traditional gift for the adventurous couple. Make sure you choose a set that fits your lifestyle. If spend a lot of time camping, you should choose duffel bags instead of those hard-sided bags with a built-in charger.
LinensTowels, sheets and other goods are also standbys on the wedding registry. What’s new is the popularity of high-tech fabrics that are more sustainable and last longer than traditional choices. Make sure to make color and pattern choices that are classic and will last you for years.
ElectronicsToday’s houses are high-tech, as we’ve seen before with the toaster, so it’s not unusual to add some electronics to your wedding registry. Think of things such as soundbars, robotic vacuums and air purifiers. Consider the Cuisinart convection toaster oven ($179), which puts the power of a convection oven right on your countertop. It’s a budget-friendly way to get the versatility of the convection oven without having to replace a major appliance.
Kitchen AppliancesBeyond the smart appliances, many couples are also registering for some appliances that may not have been on your mom’s wedding registries. These include things like air fryers, espresso machines, electronic pressure cookers and immersion blenders. Another popular option is the Nomad six-quart traveling slow cooker ($74). It looks like a lunch cooler, but it cooks on the go. It features a nonstick surface for easy clean-up and has a cool-touch surface for safe handling.
