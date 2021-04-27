Prep Track
Barons, Blazers compete at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — DeKalb was third and Eastside was fifth in the Heritage Relays Friday.
Bellmont took the team title with 116 points to 94 for Woodlan. DeKalb had 58 and Eastside 30.
DeKalb won the 4x800 relay with the team of Nate Fillenwarth, Matthias Rowe, Jaren McIntire and Braeden McIntire (8:45.49). The Baron team of Alex Zimmerman, Cy Young, Mitch Snyder and Janner Jack was second in 4x100 (48.43). DeKalb was also runner-up in the distance medley with the team of Carter VanGessel, Fillenwarth, Jaren McIntire and Landon Knowles (12:01.05).
Konner Lower of Eastside won the 1,600 (4:31.82), while DeKalb earned double points with VanGessel fourth (4:53.34) and Hefty sixth (5:03.66. Snyder was fourth in the 100 (12.7) and Jonathon Eck of Eastside was sixth (13.1).
Eastside took third in the 4x400 with the team of David Slone, Marcus Diaz, Lower and Nic Blair (3:45.77) and DeKalb was fifth with the group of Kiefer Nagel, Rowe, Curtis Cook and Braeden McIntire (4:04.7). Eastside was fifth in the 4x200 (1:50.39) and DeKalb was sixth (1:51.69).
The Blazers took fourth in the sprint medley wth the team of Eck, Binyam Biddle, Cody Collins and Marcus Diaz (1:52.25), with DeKalb just behind in fifth with the team of Jack, Liam Gentis, Zimmerman and Nagel (1:52.3).
Field events were also scored as relays. Fillenwarth had the second-best high jump effort of the night at 5-8, and Rowe was fifth best in the long jump (15-6).
DeKalb’s Josiah Vanderhorst was sixth-best in the shot put (39-6) and Eastside’s Dane Sebert was sixth-best in the discus (121-8).
Prep Softball
EN wins NE8 opener
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble opened Northeast 8 Conference play with an 8-3 victory over Huntington North on Monday.
Carly Turner and Maliah Hampshire homered for the Knights (5-2 overall). Cady Smith was the starting and winning pitcher and she had some stellar defense played behind her.
Prep Baseball Eagles upset Starfires
BERNE — Fremont headed into the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament in a big way, upsetting Class 2A No. 6 South Adams 4-2 on Monday.
Eagle senior Robert Skorupski was a complete game winner in his first varsity start. He struck out seven Starfires. Fremont is 6-4.
