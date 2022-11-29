TODAY
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb and Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Fremont, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Boys and Girls, Central Noble and Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Northridge at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia City at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
East Noble at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.
