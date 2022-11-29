TODAY

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb and Eastside at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Fremont, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Boys and Girls, Central Noble and Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Northridge at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia City at Churubusco, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakewood Park at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Columbia City at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

East Noble at Wawasee, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.