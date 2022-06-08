TODAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
East Noble, Fremont’s Lukas Berlew, Westview’s Silas Haarer and Garrett’s Carter Demske in Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake, 8 a.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and former Westview coach Rob Yoder in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game at Owensboro (Ky.) Sportscenter, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Final, Eastside vs. North Posey at Purdue University, West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and former Westview coach Rob Yoder in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game at Southport High School, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.