WILLIAMSBURG, Mich. — Maxine Gail Hunter, 69, of Williamsburg, Michigan, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Munson Medical Center.
Maxine was born on May 22, 1952, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert and Ione (Linthicum) Kitchen. They preceded her in death.
She married the love of her life, Don Hunter, on Aug. 8, 1974, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Maxine wanted to be a nurse from the time she was a little girl. She was born to care for others and did so for more than 37 years.
Maxine graduated from Purdue University. She later pursued and completed her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Nursing.
She had been employed with Munson Medical Center for 33 years. She was a critical care nurse, promoted to manager of the PACU, OR and Eye Center. In 2009 she became the Director of Surgical Services. She was honored, in 1999, to be the James Stephen Memorial Quality Award recipient.
Maxine had a strong faith in the Lord, which was demonstrated by her infectious optimism, love of people, and joy for life. She had a large impact on all who came in touch with her, she also had a very special gift of sensing when someone needed to be uplifted with a loving card or a text. When Maxine asked “how are you?”, she truly meant it.
Maxine had a love of horses that she shared and fostered with her granddaughter. Maxine and her husband Don, spent many summers sailing on Lake Charlevoix, creating long lasting memories with their children. She was better known to her beloved grandchildren as “Tata”.
Maxine was strongly devoted to her family and loved being a grandma.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Don; two daughters, Kristen (Kelly) Schoonover and Keli (David) Haddad; and her grandchildren, Lexi, Lauren, Maren, William, Kaylyn, Brysen and one on the way. Also surviving are her nine siblings.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Kitchen.
Friends are welcome to visit with Maxine’s family from 3-5 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49684.
Those planning an expression of sympathy, may wish to consider a memorial donation to Horse North Inc., 20432 Richardson Road, Lake Ann, MI 49650 or The Father Fred Foundation, 826 Hastings St., Traverse City, MI 49686.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Maxine’s family at her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
