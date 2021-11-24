GARRETT — One day at a time, one game at a time.
While expectations are sky high for Garrett’s girls basketball team, head coach Bob Lapadot is quick to remind them to savor every moment and not put too much pressure on themselves.
“It’s definitely big goals, but the thought process is to take it day-by-day, just enjoying the year as a whole and not putting so much pressure on certain landmarks. They’re going to come along the way,” Lapadot said.
“Expectations can be overwhelming. They’re very high, and we’re glad they’re high, but the one thing we’ve talked a lot about is competitive maturity.”
With all five starters returning and eight seniors on the roster, many of whom have been through the ups and downs, he believes that maturity is there.
“We have to understand that there will be days where we don’t play our best and games we might lose, but how do we react to that?” Lapadot said. “Everybody’s going to be out to get us. We’ve been on the other side of that before, and we’ve been on this side before.
“For us, it’s going to be how we handle our day-to-day preparation, our day-to-day practice. If we do a good job of that and have competitive maturity, I think we can achieve the loftiest of goals.”
Junior Bailey Kelham and seniors Nataley Armstrong, Taylor Gerke, Faith Owen and Morgan Ostrowski are all back for the Railroaders.
Kelham was the team’s leading scorer at 16.7 points to game to go with 2.5 steals and 4.3 rebounds.
Gerke averaged 11 points per contest with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Ostrowski nearly produced a double-double per game with 10.7 points and a team-best 9.5 rebounds while blocking 2.2 shots per game.
Owen chipped in with 8.1 points a game, including a team-best 43 three-pointers and Armstrong checked in at 5.7 points per game while averaging nearly eight assists per game.
Seniors Abby Weaver, Kaitlyn Bergman and Halle Hathaway also made contributions throughout the season. Another senior, Sophia Ruble, is back after missing the entire 2020-2021 season due to injury.
Underclassmen Aida Haynes, Brooklyn Jacobs and Makenna Malcolm also expect to contribute to the team’s success.
What Lapadot likes is the team’s versatility. Any of the starting five can handle the ball and cover the floor in 84 feet.
Owen could handle the ball more, giving her more opportunities for shots while allowing Armstrong to run the floor more.
Kelham has taken the initiative to work on her own to improve. Gerke is the team’s X factor, with the ability to play all five positions at either end of the floor.
Ostrowski gives her teammates the confidence they can pressure the ball because she is back there patrolling the paint. Aside from her blocks, she alters so many shots, the Garrett coach noted.
“I can sit here and talk about those five offensively, but I can flip it and talk about them defensively,” Lapadot said. “They’re just as good and they care as much on the defensive end as they do on the offensive end.
“That’s what makes us special.”
While the Railroaders captured the Northeast Corner Conference regular-season championship, they want to add NECC tournament and sectional championships this year, both of which eluded them a year ago.
“Our focus is to get out and enjoy each other and enjoy this entire process,” Lapadot said. “Bad days are not the end. We just have to learn from bad days and limit them as much as possible.
“It’s going to end, one way or another, and it’s going to be sad. If it ends with a state championship, you’re going to be happy and then you’re going to realize that it’s still done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.