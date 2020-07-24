The Strand, Kendallville

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.

E.T. — The Extra-Terrestrial (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 2, 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

E.T. (PG) — Today, Sunday: 9:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (PG-13) — Today, Sunday: 11:15 p.m.

Blake Shelton Concert — Saturday only, 9:30

The Brokaw, Angola

Despicable Me (PG) — Today: 3:30, 7 p.m., Saturday: 3:30, 7 p.m., Sunday: 3:30, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3:30, 7 p.m.

Superman (PG) — Today: 3, 7 p.m., Saturday: 3, 7 p.m. Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday: 3, 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Back to The Future (PG) — 1, 3:34, 6:25, 9:10 p.m.

Friday the 13th (R) — 1:05, 4:35, 7, 9:25 p.m.

E.T. — The Extra-Terrestrial (PG) — 2:55, 5:45, 9 p.m.

I Still Believe (PG) — 1:15, 3:30, 6:15 p.m.

Karate Kid (1984) (PG) — 1:30, 4, 7:05, 8:35 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (R) — 1:40, 3, 6:30, 8:10 p.m.

The Matrix (R) — 5:10, 8:20 p.m.

Scream (R) — 2:40, 5:25 p.m.

