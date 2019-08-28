FORT WAYNE — The gallery of the Fort Wayne City Council committee meeting Aug. 28 was packed with people voicing their support for Mayor Tom Henry’s new Investing in Neighborhoods Now program.
This program would use $3.86 million that the city of Fort Wayne recently got back from the Department of Local Government Finance when it realized the city had collected more income tax than it had budgeted for in 2019.
According to the mayor’s plan, this $3.86 million would be portioned out as follows:
• $250,000 for each “quadrant” of Fort Wayne for infrastructure improvements
• $1 million to the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services’ Homeowner Repair loan program
• $250,000 for the local Commercial Façade grant program
• $300,000 to the Fort Wayne Police Department to combat the opioid crisis
• $200,000 to The Lutheran Foundation for Allen County’s Sober Living pilot program
• $500,000 for vocational and skills training at Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana
• $610,000 in the city’s cash reserves
The public hearing for this ordinance saw people from every community and organization imploring the council to support the initiative and give them an idea of what exactly that money would be put toward.
A couple of people argued on behalf of their city quadrants that they would have liked to see more money go their way, a sentiment council member Thomas Didier shared, but all agreed that this was at least a good “baby step” toward more forward progress.
Once all of the public hearings were done — there were 18 other ones that did not go nearly as long — Cindy Joyner, director of community development, and Valerie Ahr, deputy controller, talked to the council about the finer details of the mayor’s INN plan. They talked about their reasoning behind each portion and invited the council to weigh in.
While the council certainly agreed that this was an exciting thing for the city, the mood soured significantly when council member Michael Barranda complained that despite this notice coming out in mid-May, this was the first time he and the rest of the council was hearing about it. Now that the plan was completed, Barranda said, all they have the power to do is cut out things.
Council member Michael Ensley also hopped on the outrage train, wishing out loud that council had been part of the conversation in the beginning to decide where the money should go.
“Councilman Barranda got elected with more votes than the mayor; he’s an elected official as well,” Ensley said. “We’re all elected officials. I got more votes than the mayor in my district … we have just as much right to have a say in this.”
Not all of the council members were mad, though. Council member Geoff Paddock brought a bright enthusiasm to the discussion, sharing his excitement for the projects in store and talking about how members of his district urged him to back the plan and let it pass that night.
After much back and forth among Joyner and Ahr and the council, a motion was made to amend the program plan by council president John Crawford. His amendment cut two line items: the $250,000 from the façade program and the $1 million for the house repair loan program. This money, if not allocated elsewhere, would remain in the cash reserves.
The amendment passed with a vote of 6-2. Council member Glynn Hines was absent from the night’s proceedings.
A second motion was then laid out on the table, this time by council member Jason Arp, to delay the discussion and decision of this plan until after the 2020 budget was released and examined to determine if that money could be better used in 2020.
Paddock made it clear before the vote that he would not approve of a delay, citing that many of the projects that would use this funding were ready to go. He also argued that since this was money accrued in 2019, it should be used in 2019.
“There’s no reason to connect these two,” Paddock said. “Let’s make the decision. These folks are here and they worked very hard the last several months … I can’t support a tabling. We should stick to this and make the decision tonight.”
A new date was set for Oct. 8, and the motion to hold carried with a 5-3 vote.
