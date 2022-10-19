FRIDAY

BOYS PREP TENNIS

IHSAA Singles State Finals at Indianapolis Park Tudor

First round, Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler vs. Southmont’s Adam Cox, 2 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

First-round sectional games

Class 4A, Sectional 19

East Noble at Angola, 7 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Class 3A, Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Knox, 7 p.m.

Class 3A, Sectional 27

Bellmont at Garrett, 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Sectional 35

Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Wabash, 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Sectional 44

Fremont at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Trine vs. Rider at Liberty Showcase (Lynchburg, Va.), 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY

Oakland (Mich.) at Trine, 6 p.m.

