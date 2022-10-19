FRIDAY
BOYS PREP TENNIS
IHSAA Singles State Finals at Indianapolis Park Tudor
First round, Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler vs. Southmont’s Adam Cox, 2 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
First-round sectional games
Class 4A, Sectional 19
East Noble at Angola, 7 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Knox, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 27
Bellmont at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Wabash, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 44
Fremont at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine vs. Rider at Liberty Showcase (Lynchburg, Va.), 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Oakland (Mich.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
