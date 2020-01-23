Chain O’ Lakes State Park
A: 2355 E. C.R. 75S, Albion
P: 636-2654
W: www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/2987.htm
Features: boat launch ramp, boating, nature center, shelters, boat rentals, cross-country skiing, fishing, ice fishing, hiking trails, swimming beach, camping
Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site
A: 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City
W: www.genestratton-porter.com
Beach listings
Chain O’ Lakes State Park — 2355 E. C.R. 75S, Albion
Bixler Lake — 1650 Lake Park Drive
Public access sites
• Bixler Lake, Kendallville
• Cree Lake, Kendallville
• Sylvan Lake, Rome City
• Elkhart River, at Duke’s Bridge, Rome City
• Sacarider Lake, Kendallville
• Skinner Lake, Albion
• Williams Lake, Albion
• Upper Long Lake, Albion
• Wolf Lake, Wolf Lake
• Bear Lake, Wolf Lake
• Mallard Roost 1, 2 & 3 on Elkhart River, Wawaka
• Diamond Lake, Wawaka
• Eagle Lake, Ligonier
• Elkhart River Public Access, Ligonier
• Engle Lake, Ligonier
• Sparta Lake, Kimmell
• Indian Village/Village Lake, Washington Township
• Knapp Lake, Washington Township
• Smalley Lake, Washington Township
Conservation areas
• Curtis Wetland Conservation Area
• Eagle Lake Wetlands Conservation Area
• Mallard Roost Wetland Conservation Area
• Mendenhall Wetland Conservation Area
• Rome City Wetland Conservation Area
• Tri-County Fish and Wildlife Area
• Whirledge Wetland Conservation Area
For a map visit www.in.gov/dnr/3233.htm
