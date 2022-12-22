Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dilsson E. Djuarge Svarez, 31, no address listed, arrested on Harcourt Road at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jessica L. Goble, 41, of the 1100 block of South Fellow Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Hopkins, 34, of the 300 block of South Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
