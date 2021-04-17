Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District offers recycling drop-off centers in our communities.
Recycling at these drop-off stations is easy. Instead of separate bins for different items, one bin can be used for all of your recycling. No more sorting. The bins are painted and labeled to make it easy to understand. Please remove all items from bags and take the plastic bags with you to reuse or throw away. These drop-offs are open 24/7.
DeKalb County
Auburn – 19th Street at the Highway Department
Butler – Street Department on Depot Street
Garrett – East Quincy Street by the street barn, also a drive-through recyling center at 109 N. Cowen St. Garrett is open Wednesday evenings, Friday afternoons, and Saturday mornings year round.
Noble County
Albion – Behind the County Highway Department Avilla – Water Department on 4th Street Kendallville – Street Department on Weston Avenue Ligonier – US 6, just west of SR 5
Rome City – Street Department on Kerr Avenue
LaGrange County
LaGrange – Near Water Department and the LaGrange Drop-Off Convenience Center
Shipshewana – SR 5 at the Police/EMT Garage Topeka – West Lake Street
Steuben County
Angola – Steuben County Convenience Center by 4-H Fairgrounds at 2251 W. County Road 175
Ashley – NISWMD offices
Fremont – Albion and Bell
Hamilton – Town Hall on SR 427 South Orland – Bunch’s Shop Rite
Note: Plastic trash bags and any other plastic bags or plastic wraps do not go into regular recycling bins. Take empty, clean bags and plastic wrap to special drop-off boxes at grocery and home improvement stores for recycling or throw them into the trash.
