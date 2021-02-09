Prep Girls Basketball
All-Northeast 8 Conference team namedFive area players were selected to the All-Northeast 8 Conference team on Sunday.
East Noble senior Avan Beiswanger made the All-NE8 first team. Her senior teammates Karly Kirkpatrick and Carly Turner were named to the second team.
A pair of DeKalb sophomores made the all-conference team. Maddie Hickman made the All-NE8 second team and Lillie Cone was an honorable mention.
11 area players named Academic All-State
Eleven area girls were recently selected to the 2020-21 Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State Team.
West Noble led the area with four selections: seniors Angela Caldwell, Erin Shoemaker, Lilly Mast and Nichelle Phares.
Lakeland and Westview each had three Academic All-Staters. Bailey Hartsough, Madison Keil and Sadie Edsall were picked from the Lakers. Hallie Mast, Inah Miller and Katrina Schwartz were chosen from the Warriors.
East Noble senior Carly Turner also received Academic All-State honors from the ICGSA.
Prep Boys Basketball Schedule adjustments
Angola’s game with Bellmont scheduled for Saturday were moved to Monday because of the Hornets’ girls basketball team playing in the Class 3A Bellmont Regional Saturday. The boys’ C team game starts at 5 p.m. Monday, followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.
Churubusco’s rescheduled game versus Lakeland on Saturday was also pushed to Monday with the junior varsity game to tip-off at 6 p.m.
Central Noble’s game at Whitko scheduled for today was rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Eastside’s varsity game with Hamilton has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 with a 6 p.m. start.
LPC downed by Eagles
ELKHART — Lakewood Park lost to Elkhart Christian 74-45 on Saturday.
Cameron Hindle led the Panthers with 15 points and Cobin Moriarity scored seven.
College Wrestling Thunder men take on Manchester
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team faced Manchester in an unscored multiple-round style event Saturday at Hershey Hall.
Twenty-three matches took place. The Thunder won 13 of them and the Spartans won 10.
Sophomore Matthew Abraham won both of his matches at 197 pounds for Trine with pins in the first period. Abraham was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wrestler of the Week for those efforts.
Thunder senior Cordell Camp, a Garrett High School graduate, also went 2-0 on the day. He beat Alex Gronkiewicz by technical fall, 21-3 at 4 minutes, 44 seconds. Camp also won an 8-0 major decision over Alex Searfoss.
Area freshman Jett Boots from Angola and Isaac Hawkins from Fremont won their lone matches of the day for Trine. Boots won a 4-0 decision over Joshua Stephenson at 125. Hawkins pinned Charlie O’Connor in 2:13 in a 149-pound match.
College Hockey
Trine men lose to Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team lost to Aurora 3-1 Saturday night.
Garrett Hallford scored a power play goal late in the second period for the Thunder (2-6 overall) on assists from Jared Bowman and Jared Domin.
Shane Brancato made 30 saves in goal for Trine.
The Thunder’s next scheduled game is on Feb. 20 at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Trine’s two games with Lake Forest on the road Friday and in Angola Sunday have been postponed due to most of the Lake Forest team being in COVID-19 quarantine. A gathering at a Lake Forest College dormitory about a week and a half ago fueled a COVID-19 outbreak, according to school officials.
Thunder women fall at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost at NCAA Division III power Adrian 5-0 on Saturday night.
Une Bjelland had two goals for the Bulldogs (8-0). Emily Nettesheim made 35 saves in goal for the Thunder (2-4).
Trine’s next scheduled game is at Aurora on Feb. 19. Trine’s two games with Lake Forest Friday and Saturday were postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Lake Forest.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team won both matches of Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Adrian in Sunday. The Thunder won the first match in a sweep, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, then outlasted the Bulldogs, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13.
In the sweep, Dominic Saenz had 10 kills, eight digs and an ace for Trine (4-0, 4-0 MCVL). Hunter Monday had 30 assists and 13 digs. Kyle Dixon had 11 kills and two block assists.
In the second match, Parker Beale had 12 kills, 12 digs, two assists, one solo block, a block assist and an ace for the Thunder. Monday had 34 assists and 11 digs. Saenz had 17 digs and four block assists. Matt Stillman added nine kills, five block assists and four digs.
Bowling Auburn Bowl’s top scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Feb. 1.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Matt Englehart for men (133 pins over average), Amy Patrick for women (186) and Kreigh Dumont for youth (167).
MEN: Moose — Jim Smith 300, DeWayne Stapleton 267, 709 series, Tim Klinker 267, 722 series, Austin Groff 266, Brian Berger 259, Greg Dini 705 series. Booster — Matt Englehart 300, Jason Flaugh 288, 726 series, 766 series, Ron Jordan Jr. 279, Michael Wallace 278, Kris Levy 268, Stan Woods 259, Jim Smith 252, Matthew Patrick 712 series, Emery Patrick 712 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jerry Baker 279, Jason Flaugh 255. Industrial — Gary Brown 258. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 289. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Matt Lauer 265, Spencer Hile 254.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 244, 699 series, Megan Books 231, 552 series, Buffy Salinas 211, 540 series, Trina Williams 202, 509 series. Coffee — Kathy Brown 215, Nel Kneubuhler 528. Booster — Heather Newman 215, 636 series, Nycole Adcox 202. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Karen Metcalf 207.
YOUTH: Majors — Skyler Plummer 279, 774 series, Gage Schnelker 267, 634 series, Eddie Gowgiel 256, 607 series, Coby Wade 255, Austin Wilson 254, 644 series, Gavin Fites 238, Ethan Pfeiffer 232, Jackson Gaddis 230, Andrew Malone 230, Xander Webb 617 series, Elizabeth Jones 523 series, Kylye Snyder 503 series.
