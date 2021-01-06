GARRETT — Pedestrians can enjoy more than a mile of new sidewalks in Garrett, City Planner Milton Otero told the Board of Works Tuesday.
In his year-end report, Otero reported 13 separate sidewalks measuring 806 feet were installed in 2020 through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program, with a seven-year total of 56 sidewalks and 32 Americans with Disabilities Act ramps measuring 5,738 feet.
Otero said this equals a 5-foot-wide walkway on the west side of Randolph Street from Quincy Street just south of the underpass to the north side of Garrett Veterinary Hospital in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street.
Last year, the city spent $32,755 for the program, with a seven-year total cost of $96,373. Otero also reported the city submitted and received one Community Crossing Matching Grant in 2020 totaling $382,781.
He also presented a summary of permits from 2020, showing one developmental plan issued, valued at $750,000, with six plans recorded in the past five years totaling $7.3 million.
The city issued 224 permits in 2020 for various improvements including fences, roofs, signs, decks, accessory structures and other improvements of $7.5 million, with a total cash revenue from permits for improvements at $93,794. While an increase in the number of permits and improvements, the total value of improvements is a decrease of 15% over the previous year.
The five-year total construction dollar value in all categories is $45.9 million with a total cash revenue amount received for permits at $371,232.
Otero reported 22 permits were issued for single-family dwellings totaling $5.2 million in the city limits, an increase of 37.4% over 2019. The report showed a five-year total of 95 single-family dwellings for a total of $18 million,
An ice storm last week resulted in a power outage when a double-deck train car hit low lines over the track and tore out the circuit, according to Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch. During the repair, the city’s 30-year-old line truck used to set and pull poles blew a head gasket that will need $5,000-$7,000 to repair.
VanDerbosch said the repair cost to the 1991 Ford is far above the value of the truck. A new vehicle is currently on order with delivery not expected for several months. He suggested the city look into leasing a vehicle until the new one arrives, but he had not yet secured the cost information.
The damaged truck also is used by the wastewater treatment plant for repairs, putting that department in a bind.
“It’s kind of a bad time for a breakdown,” said wastewater utility Superintendent Bruce Schlosser.
VanDerbosch said he would do whatever he could to accommodate the wastewater plant if the truck was not in use.
Schlosser said his crew could work on the weekends if the truck was in use.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported two water main breaks over the past couple weeks. The board approved a bid from Weller Electric in Garrett to replace wiring at the plant, the lower of two bids at $37,870.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger told board members his crew has been out several times for snow and ice removal, and he expressed relief no trees came down during the recent ice storm.
Mossberger also reported the blue tube slide for the pool has been ordered, and that he needs to get with the electric department to remove the old slide at a cost savings to the city.
When he was asked if the city also could set up the new slide, discussion centered on the need to modify straps from the existing frame. The cost to have it set up by the supplier is about $18,000, with the entire cost of the slide at just over $50,000, Mossberger said. That amount was approved by the board last month. The board took the setup issue under advisement. Plans are to begin installation in April to meet the opening of the pool.
In other business Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 205 total calls from Dec. 14 to Jan. 4, including 62 traffic warnings, 24 traffic tickets and six property-damage accidents. His report showed 36 arrests, 17 for drugs, nine traffic, five warrants, four miscellaneous, and one for operating while intoxicated. Officers also logged 88 security checks during the period.
McPherson told board members the department’s new Ford Explorer vehicles ordered in 2020, as well as a squad car damaged in an accident last year, will be on the road next week.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported year-end statistics showing a total of 993 violations, with 337 for high weeds and grass higher than 9 inches; 347 for rubbish, refuse, junk, etc.; 129 for any condition that provides harborage for rats, mice, snakes and other vermin; 39 for unsafe or unsanitary structures; 119 vehicles; and fewer than six violations each for disagreeable odors/stenches, dog issues, parking issues, obstruction of alleys, fences needing repair, garage sale and burning complaints. Her report showed abate notices were served on 503 properties; 440 certified letters sent; 138 invoices were sent for noncompliance; 84 liens were filed against properties and 17 work orders for cleanup were sent to the street department. One appeal is still pending, the report showed.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser told board members training for his new-hire candidates has been postponed again due to COVID restrictions.
A public hearing was conducted regarding the sale of four lots on South Lee Street. While no public comment was offered in person or virtually, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said the owner of a neighboring property had contacted her earlier with questions about the property. Brinkerhoff said the city will provide information to the interested party and move forward to securing bids following the appropriate appraisal process.
The city plans to offer other city-owned properties, including the former Torco site on South Randolph Street, in the coming months, pending inspections and appraisals.
