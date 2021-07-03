FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons 10-9 Friday night at Parkview Field.
The TinCaps outhit the Loons 13-11 and overcame a 6-2 deficit after four and half innings to take a lead.
Fort Wayne scored two runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth to take a 9-6 lead. The first six TinCaps reached base in the sixth, and Tirso Ornelas had a two-run single.
However, Great Lakes answered the TinCaps’ five-run sixth with four runs in the following half inning, the top of the seventh. Three walks and an error by Fort Wayne contributed to that big inning for the Loons.
The TinCaps were quieted the rest of the way by Great Lakes relievers. Only one Fort Wayne hitter reached base over the final three innings, and that was Justin Lopez on a single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Seamus Curran had a two-run home run in the second inning for Fort Wayne. Lopez and Jonny Homza each had three hits. Curran and Homza each had two runs scored and two runs batted in.
The TinCaps and Loons will complete their six-game series today at 6:05 p.m. It will lead up to the fireworks display in downtown Fort Wayne after dark.
