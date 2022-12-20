Monroe Lake’s Eagles over Monroe event celebrates the reintroduction of bald eagles in Indiana with six days of eagle-related activities.
The event starts with a virtual interview with Lola Nicholson on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 a.m. She is the director of Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center. The event will include a tour of the facility, “hospital” building, and raptor enclosures and can be watched at bit.ly/eom2023-facebooklive.
The International Crane Foundation will discuss cranes in Indiana on Friday, Jan. 27, with indoor presentations at Paynetown State Recreation Area at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/cranes-jan2023-afternoon, for the afternoon session and bit.ly/cranes-jan2023-evening for the evening session.
Take Flight Wildlife Education will host two live raptor presentations on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Paynetown SRA. Each is limited to 40 attendees and the cost is $5 per person. Registration is at bit.ly/liveraptor-jan28-1pm for the 1 p.m. session and bit.ly/liveraptor-jan28-3pm for the 3 p.m. session.
Children can also stop by the Activity Center between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 to make free, eagle-themed crafts.
Sunset eagle watches will be both Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Paynetown SRA. Monroe Lake volunteers will have spotting scopes set up to help visitors see eagles and other birds. This is in addition to the self-guided driving tour, which is available every day of Eagles over Monroe. The tour will direct visitors to the best locations around the lake to see bald eagles. Information about the tour is at bit.ly/eom2023-drivingtour.
Free cocoa and tea will be available at Fairfax’s Big Oak Shelter from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 for those attending birding walks participating in the self-guided bald eagle driving tour.
A guided hike to the remnants of the bald eagle hacking tower, where eagles were released during the reintroduction program, will be on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. Registration for the hike is at bit.ly/hackingtower-jan2023.
Al Parker, a wildlife biologist, will discuss the history of Indiana’s bald eagle reintroduction program on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 18, 1800 W. Third Street, Bloomington.
After Eagles on Monroe, join experienced guides for birding walks in different habitats at Fairfax SRA. Woods and fields will be at 9 a.m., register at bit.ly/woods-fields-jan2023, and lakeshore will be at 10:30 a.m., register at bit.ly/lakeshore-birds-jan2023.
A complete guide to Eagles over Monroe programming can be found at bit.ly/eaglesovermonroe2023. Be sure to check this site for event updates, including any weather-related cancellations.
For more information about Eagles over Monroe programming, call the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
