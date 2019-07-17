Georgia Kruse
Georgia K. Kruse, 64, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota, to Harry and Claudine McMillen, both now deceased. Georgia worked for AT&T, formerly Centennial, since 1987 primarily as a project manager.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Kruse; son, Jon D. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Barry McMillen; and sisters, Claudette Blaisdell and Mary (David) Blaisdell.
Georgia was preceded in death by her son, Jason Anstine.
A service was held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service and also the previous day. Burial was at Highland Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. To sign the online guestbook, go to fairhavenfortwayne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.