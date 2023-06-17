INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is now open for the 10th annual Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation’s Estate & Succession Planning for the Family Farm workshop.
The program will be held via webcast and will be free of charge for all attendees. Family farmers and attorneys are encouraged to join on Thursday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“It’s essential that families work together to create their succession plans before they’re needed,” said Mark Thornburg, INFB executive director of legal affairs. “This program is designed to encourage family members to begin the conversation of transitioning the farm to the next generation, which requires a great deal of planning and communication.”
The 2023 session topics and speakers include:
• Estate Planning 101, presented by John Colin, attorney, Simpson Colin LLC.
• Four Ways to Lose the Family Farm, presented by Dan Gordon, partner, Gordon & Associates, P.C.
• Bringing the Next Generation into the Farming Operation, presented by Matt Folz, partner, Dobbs & Folz, LLC; and
• Health Plans for the Family Farm, presented by Steve Allen, manager, Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans.
“The session topics provide practical information regarding the tools of estate planning as well as current developments in the field,” Thornburg explained. “A unique aspect of the programming is an emphasis on facilitating communication and understanding family dynamics.”
The virtual workshop is open to anyone interested in understanding the importance of estate and succession planning to their business. Participants will walk away with valuable tips for getting started. Attendees also will have time to ask questions after each presentation.
Registration for the event is required. Attendees may register at infb.org/events or INAgLaw.org through Tuesday, July 18. The program is approved for 3.3 CLE credits for attending attorneys.
