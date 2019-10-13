FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s boys and girls cross country teams were runners-up in the Northrop Sectional on Saturday. Both teams are advancing to this weekend’s regional.
Concordia won the boys race with 34 points, just five points ahead of Homestead. Columbia City placed third with 87 points.
The Spartan boys placed four runners in the top 10.
Keagan Stuckey came in fourth in 5:12.0, just three seconds behind first-place Reece Gibson from Concordia.
Jarred Neff came in fifth, followed by Donald McArdle in seventh, Ethan Baitz in eighth, Carter Cook in 15th, Logan Weaver in 20th and Aidan Sheppard in 27th.
The girls were second only to Carroll, placing two in the top five to score 67 points. The Chargers garnered 25 points.
Bishop Dwenger came in third (93 points) and Concordia fourth (98).
Senior Julia Dvorak took fourth for Homestead in 6:01.5, finishing 10 seconds behind Carroll’s Zoe Duffus, who won the event.
Sophomore Amelia Faber placed fifth, followed by
senior Angelina Sedlaczek in 13th.
Reagan Albers came in 19th, Elise Peckinpaugh took 26th, Kyra Andersen placed 27th and Heidi Warner came in 47th for the Spartans.
The Spartans will compete at the West Noble Regional at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
