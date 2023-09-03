LIGONIER — Central Noble’s boys tennis team led area teams in the West Noble Invitational Saturday with a fifth-place finish with 27 points.
The host Chargers were seventh with 22 and Lakeland was eighth with 10 points.
Huntington North won the invite with 65 points. The Vikings won the championship in all five positions.
Bremen was second with 35, followed by Adams Central (29), Bluffton (28), Central Noble, Manchester (23), West Noble and Lakeland.
Charger Isaac Mast had the area’s best finish by position with a second-place finish at No. 2 singles. Mast was 2-1 on the day, and lost in the championship match to Huntington North’s Braeden Christiansen 6-1, 6-1.
Andrew Deel and Konner Duesler was fifth at No. 1 doubles for West Noble. They won their final two matches after losing in the first round.
The Cougars had two third-place finishes from Carter Wilkinson at No. 1 singles and from the No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Andrews and Redick Zolman.
CN’s No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Keirn and Dylan Carnahan finished fourth.
Lakeland’s best finish was at No. 3 singles, where Ethan Rasbaugh finished fourth. Xai Leu won his final match of the day to place seventh at No. 2 singles.
The Lakers forfeited at No. 2 doubles.
