PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Angola, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Westview at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Snider, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Huntington North at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Dwenger, Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Fort Wayne South Side at Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
