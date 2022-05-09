Prep Baseball DeKalb downs Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb stayed undefeated in Northeast 8 Conference play with an 11-6 win at Columbia City Monday.
The Barons (12-6 overall, 4-0 NE8) took a 6-3 lead with five runs in the fifth. They added one in the sixth and four more in the seventh, then held on as the Eagles scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
Elijah Ehmke had four hits and Bryce Dobson three to lead DeKalb’s 12-hit attack. Ethan Jordan and Logan Jordan both drove in two runs.
Dobson went the distance on the mound for the win, allowing nine hits and striking out six.
Westview dominates Bruins
EMMA — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 18-0 in five innings on Monday.
Micah Miller and Easton Bontrager combined on the one-hit shutout for the Warriors. Miller allowed the Bruin hit and struck out 11 with no walks in the start to pick up the win.
Braden Kauffman and Jaxon Engle each had three hits and four runs batted in for Westview. Kauffman also homered and scored three runs.
Bucky Lehman added a home run for the Warriors and Mason Wire also drove in four runs.
In other area action Monday, East Noble lost at Norwell 11-2 in Northeast 8 Conference play.
PH wins over Marines
HAMILTON — Prairie Heights defeated Hamilton 41-1 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday.
Kamden Leedy drove in six runs for the Panthers. Camden Hall had five hits. Starting pitcher Phillip Sheets pitched three shutout innings and struck out five, and also drew four walks offensively.
Churubusco falls to Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Churubusco lost to Heritage 12-2 in six innings on Monday.
Leroy Lepper doubled, homered and drove in four runs for the Patriots (17-1). Austin Buuck homered and had three RBIs.
Connor Slone and Cal Ostrowski both doubled and scored a run for the Eagles.
Prep Girls Tennis DeKalb blanks North Side
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb did not lose a game on its way to a 5-0 win over North Side Monday.
Baron singles players Ella Cruz, Sophie Pfister and Lauren Blythe all won 6-0, 6-0.
DeKalb’s doubles pairs of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick, and Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson also won 12 straight games.
DeKalb also won the junior varsity match 5-1. Alexis Leco, Lainy Newbauer and Alice Plance won singles matches for the Barons. DeKalb got doubles victories from the teams of Eva Hostetler and Katelynn Hartsough, and Sydney Shambaugh and Allison Kinsey.
DeKalb 5, FW North 0
Singles: 1. Ella Cruz (DK) def. Eh Hay 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Courtney Price 6-0, 6-0. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Maida Nokow 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple (DK) won 6-0, 6-0.
Hornets top Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Angola defeated Churubusco 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday at Lakeland.
The Hornets (10-1, 6-0 NECC) will host Fairfield today with the NECC regular season title on the line. The Falcons won at Prairie Heights 5-0 Monday.
Angola 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) won 6-0, 6-3. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) won 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Softball Heights outslugs Cougars
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights celebrated Senior Day with a 12-9 win over Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday.
Senior Kalli Aaron had a grand slam home run in the Panthers’ seven-run fourth inning that put the home team ahead 10-5.
Ashleigh Gray was 3-for-5 with five runs batted in and a run scored to lead the Cougars. Kelsey Egolf and Kierra Bolen each scored three runs.
Knights beat by Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Columbia City 13-1 in six innings in a Northeast 8 Conference game Monday.
Natalie Haselby, Haley Webb and Brooke Lickey homered for the Eagles.
Elliot Rouch singled, doubled and scored a run for the Knights (7-10, 1-4 NE8).
In other area action Monday, Churubusco won at home over Lakewood Park 14-4 and Fremont defeated visiting Edgerton (Ohio) 10-6.
Boys Prep Golf Falcons top Warriors, Hornets
ANGOLA — Westview was second to Fairfield, 178-188, in a Northeast Corner Conference three-way match Monday on the front nine at Glendarin Hills. Angola was third with 201.
Falcon freshman Brayden Miller was medalist with 37. Ninth grade Silas Haarer led the Warriors with 39. Mason Gruner had 46 for the Hornets (6-2, 4-2 NECC).
Angola’s junior varsity team shot 217. Ethan Plush had 50 and Carter Shull had 54 to lead the Hornets.
Fairfield 178, Westview 188, Angola 201
FF: Brayden Miller 37, Miles Nine 43, Noah Hochstetler 49, Carter Kitson 49, Andrew Miller 54
WV: Silas Haarer 39, Landen Bennett 48, Wade Springer 49, Gramm Egli 52, Nathan Miller 53.
AHS: Mason Gruner 46, Walker Blaschak 47, Johnny Hersel 54, Garrett Farnham 54, AJ Hersel 55.
