Eight people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Shana M. Coleman, 39, of Lane 425 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
• Khailil M. Golden, 25, of the 1800 block of North Tyland, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony dealing marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of a controlled substance.
• Natalie N. Hemminger, 37, of the 200 block of Merelis Avenue, Clirten, New Jersey, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Anthony N. Hines, 34, of the 7900 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Jadyn A. Keller, 25, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Bobby M. Mosley III, 37, of the 4300 block of Abbott Road, Reading, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 east of Metz Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Russell T. Ralston, 34, of the 4200 block of Jamie Court, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
