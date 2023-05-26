TODAY

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

East Noble at Kokomo Regional, 11 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian Sectional final, Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Sectional semifinal games

Class 1A Fremont Sectional

Blackhawk Christian vs. Canterbury, 11 a.m.

Lakewood Park vs. Fremont, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Westview vs. Eastside, 11 a.m.

Whitko vs. Central Noble, 1 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

Lakeland vs. East Noble, noon

Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Woodlan vs. Concordia, 11 a.m.

Heritage vs. Leo, 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Westview at Warsaw Tournament (Plymouth, Pretty Lake), 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional

Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, Game 2, 1 p.m.; Game 3 (if necessary), 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Jake Gladieux at NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships at Polisseni Track and Field Complex, Rochester, N.Y.: 110-meter hurdles final, 1:50 p.m.; 400-meter hurdles final, 3:15 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BASEBALL

Class 4A Carroll Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Garrett Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final, noon

Class 2A Westview Sectional final, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, 7 p.m.

