TODAY
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
East Noble at Kokomo Regional, 11 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian Sectional final, Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Sectional semifinal games
Class 1A Fremont Sectional
Blackhawk Christian vs. Canterbury, 11 a.m.
Lakewood Park vs. Fremont, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Westview vs. Eastside, 11 a.m.
Whitko vs. Central Noble, 1 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
Lakeland vs. East Noble, noon
Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Woodlan vs. Concordia, 11 a.m.
Heritage vs. Leo, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Westview at Warsaw Tournament (Plymouth, Pretty Lake), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional
Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, Game 2, 1 p.m.; Game 3 (if necessary), 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Jake Gladieux at NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships at Polisseni Track and Field Complex, Rochester, N.Y.: 110-meter hurdles final, 1:50 p.m.; 400-meter hurdles final, 3:15 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BASEBALL
Class 4A Carroll Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final, noon
Class 2A Westview Sectional final, 1 p.m.
Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, 7 p.m.
