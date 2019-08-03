Back in the good old days, say 2013, a Hoosier farmer could fetch $7 to $8 for a bushel of corn. It was so lucrative that the Ukrainians and Brazilians decided they wanted a piece of the action. So in 2013, the net farm income in Indiana was a lofty $5.4 billion.
And 2019? Indiana’s amber waves of grain have turned into fields of weeds this season due to an extremely wet planting season. Soybean prices have sagged below the cost of production. Or as Ed Ebert of the Indiana Soybean and Corn Alliances observed at the Indiana Agriculture Policy Forum at the Colts Complex on Tuesday, “I don’t think I’ve seen soybeans this small this late.”
Throw in President Trump’s tariff wars, specifically with China, and the fact that Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have gotten in on the soybean action, and the mood was somber. Hoosier farmers are not panicked. They are nervous. They haven’t bolted support from President Trump, but there are two harvests between now and the 2020 election. At least one of them is going to have to be good, otherwise their support cannot be taken for granted.
Why? The net farm income for 2019 is an estimated $1.56 billion. And part of that comes from Trump’s bailouts of 2018 and 2019 after the tariffs have significantly dented the soy market. The irony here is that while Trump and Republicans are sounding alarms about “socialism” seeping into the American body politick, Trump’s government is propping up farm incomes.
Hoosier farmers were hoping for a quick resolution to Trump’s tariff wars. But last Friday, Trump gave them a reality check. As we speculated on these pages earlier this year, the Chinese are in a position to wait Trump out. Or as President Trump explained, “I think that China will probably say, ‘Let’s wait. When I win, like almost immediately, they’re all going to sign deals.” Trump tweeted, “The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all.”
Then on Thursday, Trump threw another wicked curveball, announcing he would extend 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. “If they don’t want to trade with us anymore, that would be fine with me,” Trump told reporters. “Until such time as there is a deal, we’ll be taxing them. China agreed to … buy agricultural products from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chuying responded, “China will have to take necessary countermeasures to resolutely defend its core interests.We don’t want to fight, but we aren’t afraid to.”
This is going to put Hoosier farmers in an interesting conundrum. Rural Indiana counties backed Trump in the 60th and 70th percentile in 2016, and did the same for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun last year in his race against Sen. Joe Donnelly, who spent a significant part of his one term in the Senate seeking and delivering for the farm. A vote for Trump in November 2020 could be a leap of faith.
There are other problems emanating from the Trump administration. According to Reuters, Trump’s EPA has quadrupled the number of waivers to oil refiners, coming at the expense of ethanol and corn farmers. It’s saved the oil guys hundreds of millions of dollars. In Indiana, 47% of the corn crop ends up in 14 ethanol plants here. In 2017, Hoosier farmers generated 934 billion bushels of corn, but the EPA has waived 927 billion bushels.
So the emphasis of the Trump administration has been to push for the USMCA trade deal, which replaces NAFTA. According to Geoffrey Gertz of the Brookings Institute, “Overall, the changes from the old NAFTA are mostly cosmetic. After a year and a half of negotiations, the three parties are going to end up with a new trade deal that looks remarkably similar to the old NAFTA.”
The greatest fear among the Indiana agriculture sector was President Trump scrapping NAFTA altogether, without a replacement. According to Gertz, “The main structure of the deal is largely intact; the biggest changes include higher rules-of-origin requirements for the auto sector, marginally greater U.S. access to the Canadian dairy market, and a scale-back of the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) rules. Thus we shouldn’t expect to see any dramatic economic effects from this deal—though if it convinces businesses that U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA is no longer on the table, resolving this uncertainty may lead to a small increase in investment.”
So USMCA is the far more desirable compromise, as opposed to a Trumpian scorched-earth outcome. But Gertz also notes, “While this might be a (modest) short-term victory for the U.S., it risks undermining America’s long-term interests. As a global power, the U.S. has sought to exert influence by investing in ‘soft power,’ the ability to convince other countries their own interests in fact align with those of the U.S. In seeking to squeeze a few more dimes out of Canada and Mexico, Trump is telling America’s allies that they should no longer be so inviting of American power.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski told the forum that USMCA will bring market stability and urged members to “politely” call Speaker Nancy Pelosi and urge her to bring it to the House floor for a vote. “When it hits the floor, it will pass by an overwhelming margin,” Walorski said.
But on the China front, Walorski acknowledged, “We’ve been hit hard by tariffs.” That includes farmers and manufacturers. And Walorski has ardently tried to persuade Trump from slapping on auto tariffs. She credits Trump for bringing long simmering issues such as intellectual property and government supported business with China to the forefront.
Kent Yeager, a former agriculture liaison for Sen. Donnelly and a director with the Indiana Farm Bureau, explained of USCMA, “In the whole scheme of things, we’re going to see a miniscule difference. That’s going to make very little difference in the market, nothing compared to what solving relations with China is going to do. I really am afraid we’re doing damage for years, if not decades, to come. We were lucky to get a lot of younger people involved in agriculture a few years ago when we had better prices and good income. I’m afraid now we’re shutting the door. It’s a change we may not come out of, ever. There’s a lot of talk, but there’s not a lot of progress. Certainly, China needs to be dealt with, but we need some real progress on these markets and we need them quick.”
Walorski responded, “Sure. I agree.”
The Republican congresswoman noted that trade deals are in the works with Japan and the European Union. But China is a gigantic consumer market. For instance, forum attendees learned that the number of hogs China has lost to the African swine disease is more than the entire U.S. pork production.
Walorski put the China trade deal in the “national security” category. “A lot of those conversations, at the end of the day, when it comes to national security, which country are you pledging your allegiance to? We want more of more nations under our umbrella than what China is trying to pluck at the moment. At the end of the day, that’s the conversation. Trade is the incentive. But I hear you loud and clear and I will definitely deliver the message.”
President Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, and that has prompted some nations to choose sides ... with the Chinese. Alex Capri ofForbes Magazine, explains, “When Mr. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the original TPP, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he put the American agricultural sector at a competitive disadvantage. By depriving U.S. farmers of preferential duty rates throughout the CPTPP territory, the White House unwittingly turned Canadian, Australian and Mexican growers into winners and U.S. farmers into losers.”
Ian Sheldon, a professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at Ohio State University, explained in late 2018, “Trump wants a quick fix to the U.S. trade relationship with China, but it is a much more nuanced problem. We have lost the opportunity to drive the trade playbook in the Asia-Pacific region.”
Walorski also had a sobering political assessment. “Unfortunately, when we go back in September and go back into that D.C. climate, we are all probably in for a rude awakening and where the 2020 election is going and the kind of crazy stuff that comes out at that level. If you think it’s hot now, watching some of that stuff on TV, wait for September through the election next year.”
After the forum, Walorski met with HPI and Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer.
Asked about Trump’s assertion last Friday that a deal with China might not happen until after the election, Walorski said, “I’m an eternal optimist. I’ve seen the players and understand the intensity and the urgency when it comes to China. I’m in the shareholder meetings and in the meetings with the administration and (Trump’s) folks as well, and I think that some of them share the same view as I do. We’ve never come as far as we are right now, but that’s not enough. We have to get this over the goal line. The American people deserve it.”
“USMCA is the starting gun, kicking everything else off,” Walorski continued. “We need that Chinese agreement as much as we need the USMCA.”
HPI asked, “Can these farmers wait another 15 to 20 months?”
Walorski responded, “That’s why it’s important to be constantly battling for ag. The things we do in D.C. that folks may not pay attention to ... is by putting bipartisan pressure on the administration and other lawmakers. It’s those kind of things where we can use bipartisanship and we can use numbers as leverage. We have to keep the pressure up.”
Asked to put the tariff war with China into the context of the USMCA, Walorski explained, “We have to have USMCA. Do I think the Chinese agreement is greater? Of course it is. They’ve been such a thief to our country with intellectual property and the secrets and things they’ve stolen and who they are. This president did excel to bringing the Chinese leader to even have talks about an agreement. I was so disappointed when they pulled back a couple weeks ago, but I knew they would go back at it. I knew we’d have a second round. I do believe it will get done. It won’t happen overnight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.