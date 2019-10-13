FORT WAYNE — In a matchup more fitting for the Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Tennis State Finals, second-ranked Homestead fell to No. 5 Indianapolis North Central 3-2 in the Spartans’ semi-state Saturday.
The Spartans (19-2) rolled in both doubles matches. Senior Bryant Zitlaw and junior Tim Steiner defeated Panthers Richard Smikle and Max Simmel 6-0, 6-1, and senior Jack Yankosky and junior Landon Sather won 6-3, 6-1 over Carter Bailey and Daniel Ceglio.
Zitlaw and Steiner are 5-0 in the postseason and will play on in the doubles state finals on Oct. 25 at Indianapolis Park Tudor. The duo is 21-2 overall.
Homestead lost in all three singles matches, including two in three sets.
Senior Daniel Gilbert battled North Central standout Ian Brady at No. 1 singles despite losing 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. Panther freshman Maurquis Willingham rallied at No. 3 to beat Spartan junior Thaddeus Dressel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“The freshman at three singles, I was really surprised. He showed outstanding composure,” Homestead coach Kerry Mumma said of Willingham. “Brady is one of the top three kids in the state.
“We knew we had to get one over here on the singles courts. But give credit to North Central.”
Mumma was frustrated to some degree by having such a marquee matchup take place before state. He appreciated the effort his guys gave Saturday and the season they had.
“I can’t complain. We were playing on our own courts,” Mumma said.
“We started the season at number two (in the state). We finished the season at number two. We won every single time 5-0, and that says a lot with the schedule we play. Don’t let one day define the whole season.”
North Central (16-3) will play Zionsville in a state quarterfinal dual Friday at noon at Center Grove.
Indianapolis North Central 3,
Homestead 2
Singles: 1. Ian Brady (INC) def. Daniel Gilbert 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. 2. Ajay Mahenthiran (INC) def. Andrew Meier 6-2, 6-2. 3. Maurquis Willingham (INC) def. Thaddeus Dressel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Bryant Zitlaw-Tim Steiner (H) def. Richard Smikle-Max Simmel 6-0, 6-1. 2. Landon Sather-Jack Yankosky (H) def. Carter Bailey-Daniel Ceglio 6-3, 6-1.
