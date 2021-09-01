Following are some of the upcoming events at Pokagon State Park’s Nature Center, unless otherwise noted. Admission to Pokagon is $7 per car from Indiana or $9 for out-of-state vehicles or with an annual pass, which is available for sale at the front gate.
Friday
2 p.m.—WETLAND WANDER: Join a Naturalist at the Trine State Recreation Area Welcome Center for a 1-mile hike to learn about the unique fen wetlands and the wildlife that live there.
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — HOOSIER QUEST HIKE TO THE SPRING: Take a 2-mile walk to the historic Spring Shelter with a park naturalist. Along the way, learn how the Civilian Conservation Corp turned Pokagon into the park we know and love today. Meet at the Potawatomi Inn Main Entrance. This program will also meet the requirements of the Hoosier Quest Explore program, where participants can earn a unique enamel pin for $2 at the end of the program (optional).
2 p.m. — SNEAKY SNAKES: Can snakes dig holes? Do they unhinge their jaws and eat their dinner whole? Join the naturalist on the Nature Center Lawn and get to know these misunderstood reptiles.
Sunday
2 p.m. — DEER DETECTIVES: While white-tail deer are the largest mammals in Pokagon State Park, they are excellent at staying out of sight. Come to the Nature Center lawn to dive into the life of a deer and how they manage to stay out of sight.
Monday
10:30 a.m.—PONDER A PRAIRIE: Take a short walk with the naturalist to see Pokagon’s newly-restored prairie. Learn the unique story of this land and how it was transformed into the beautiful, pollinator-friendly habitat it is today. Meet on the Nature Center lawn.
Friday, Sept. 10
2 p.m. — STORY TIME AT THE NATURE CENTER: Fall is coming! Can you feel it? Bring the kids to the Nature Center lawn and hear stories about the changing of the seasons.
Saturday, Sept. 11
2 p.m. — LAKE JAMES’ LEGACY: Lake James is Indiana’s 4th largest natural lake, and it has existed for more than 10,000 years. Come to the Nature Center lawn to learn how Lake James has shaped life in northern Indiana throughout its existence.
Sunday, Sept. 12
8:30 a.m. — SUNDAY MORNING BIRD HIKE: Join the Naturalist on this 90-minute guided hike to look for native birds and other wildlife around the park. Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck. Binoculars provided or bring your own.
Friday, Sept. 17
SEPTEMBER SCAVENGER HUNT — IT’S A BIRD! IT’S A PLANE! IT’S BOTH!: Get ready for Sunday’s Seaplane Splash-In with this flight-themed scavenger hunt. Pick up a copy at the Nature Center (open 11-4) and head outside to take a closer look at birds and the evidence they leave behind. All finishers will receive a souvenir adventure sticker and be entered in a drawing for a grand prize. Finish by 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 to claim your prize. Want to get an early start? A copy of the scavenger hunt will be posted on the front door of the Nature Center!
2:00 p.m.—BEAVER FEVER: Beavers have a variety of different adaptations that make them unique mammals. During this program, learn about these adaptations and how they would look on humans! Meet the naturalist on the Nature Center lawn.
Saturday, Sept. 18
SEPTEMBER SCAVENGER HUNT: See description on 9/17.
1 p.m. — MONTHLY WOMEN’S GROUP HIKE: Ladies! Join us at the Nature Center for our monthly group hike where you can get outdoors and meet like-minded women. All skill levels welcome. No sign-up required. Hikes are typically 3-4 miles, depending on weather and trail conditions.
Sunday, Sept. 19
SEPTEMBER SCAVENGER HUNT: See description on 9/17.
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — SEAPLANE SPLASH-IN: The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association presents the 2021 Seaplane Splash-In. Come to the Potawatomi Inn Lawn to view seaplanes flying and landing on the shore in this one-of-a-kind special event!
Friday, Sept. 24
2 p.m. — AUTUMN’S ARRIVAL: As summer changes to fall, Pokagon transforms from a summer playground into a fall wonderland. Join the naturalist on a 1.5-mile hike to see these changes taking place! Meet at the Campground Gatehouse.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY: The Friends of Pokagon will be hosting the following free and fun opportunities to enjoy, serve and conserve our wonderful Pokagon State Park!
9:30 a.m.— WAY DOWN YONDER IN THE PAWPAW PATCH: Have you ever heard of an Indiana banana? Learn more about the pawpaw—a native fruit—as you hike to the pawpaw patch. Meet the Naturalist at the Campers’ Store to begin the 90-minute hike along Trails 2 and 5. Sturdy shoes are recommended for this moderately-rugged walk.
11:30 a.m.—SEED BOMBS: BIRD BUFFETS AND PRAIRIE POLLINATORS: Make a prairie plant seed bomb! Launch one in the park and take one home as well. The seeds you disperse will help germinate new plants that are essential to the well-being of pollinating insects like bees and butterflies, and to seed-eating birds like goldfinches. Meet on the Nature Center lawn.
1:30 p.m.—GIVE BATS A HAND: Creatures of the night, bats are often misunderstood. This program will shed new light on bats, dispelling myths and celebrating the many important services they provide in Indiana and all over the world. You will also learn ways to help protect and preserve these creatures that work so hard for us. Meet at the Nature Center.
FREE FISHING DAY: On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license to fish the state’s public waters. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take youth fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. Anglers can use the dock on Lake Lonidaw or fish from the Trine SRA fishing pier.
Sunday, Sept. 26
FREE ADMISSION TO ALL INDIANA STATE PARKS IN HONOR OF NAT’L PUBLIC LANDS DAY
8:30 a.m.—SUNDAY MORNING BIRD HIKE: Join the Naturalist on this 90-minute guided hike to look for native birds and other wildlife around the park. Meet on the Potawatomi Inn Sun Deck. Binoculars provided or bring your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.