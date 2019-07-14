25 years ago
• Demolition continues on the old section of Avilla School while construction continues in the new section. One of the demolished sections is the old school gym, built in 1928, and used as the school cafeteria after the new gym was built in the late 1950s. The expanded elementary school will open this fall and the expanded middle school will be completed by August 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.