AUBURN — Year two means big changes for the Eastside Blazers.
Coach Ty Getts returns with one more girl, meaning Eastside will have its own team after three girls competed as individuals last season.
“With us having four this year, it puts us into being our own competitive team. Now, we compete as Eastside, not as a subsection of DeKalb.
“Now, we can have a relay of our own and we can go and compete for ourselves.”
He’s not predicting any sectional or state championships or even dual meet victories. Those goals simply aren’t realistic with only four girls, but having the first swim team in school history is a huge accomplishment.
“It shows that there’s interest out there,” Getts said. “I think it can grow the more we put it out there. It’s the matter of getting it out there; we need to get it out there for us to know who’s willing to go out there and try.”
Each swimmer can compete in two individual and two relay events at any meet. A swim meet consists of the following events: 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke, 100 yard breaststroke, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle, 200 yard individual medley, 200 yard freestyle relay, 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, 500 yard freestyle and 1 meter diving.
Returning to the program are junior Madison Rohm and sophomore Chloe Buss. New to the swim team are junior Morgyn Willibey and sophomore Laney Millay.
“It allows me to rely on the ones who came back from last year to set the tone,” Getts said. “It’s nice to get a repertoire out there. They come in ready to work.
“I appreciate their willingness to work,” he added. “We’re getting in there, getting our practice, getting better, trying to grow, get stronger and get faster.”
The girls will be expected to swim as many different events as possible.
Rohm has been swimming for several years and Buss is the one who keeps everyone loose and relaxed. Both are hard-working swimmers, he noted. Both swimmers advanced to the second day of sectional competition last season.
Willibey and Millay have shown a willingness to learn and push themselves to improve. They have ambitions of reaching the second day of sectional swim competition.
“It’s exciting. Now, I have to go and up my game” as a coach. “If they want to go and work hard, let’s push this limit, let’s push that limit. It gets me excited as a coach,” Getts said.
“With small numbers, we’re not going to win meets, but the girls might be able to win in their event. These girls can go and rack up points on their own.”
While swimming is an Indiana High School Athletic Association sport, not enough Northeast Corner Conference offer it for swimming to be a conference sport.
Regardless, Getts is looking at the big picture.
“I want to look years down the road and say Eastside is going to be here 10-15 years from now,” he said.
“Now, we have to get me into the school as a callout. I may get 10, I may get four, I may get 30,” Getts said. “Right now, we have a girls team. I want to grow that to where we have a girls and guys team and grow the size as well.
“Doing that, we’ll have to get more involved as a whole school.”
Getts describes swimming as an intense sport where kids work very hard to shave even a second or half-second off their times.
Practices and home meets will take place at the YMCA of DeKalb County on North Street in Auburn.
In most situations, Eastside will follow DeKalb’s schedule. The first swim meet is Wednesday against Concordia at the South Side natatorium. The Blazers and Barons will have three home meets: Nov. 30 against Bishop Dwenger, Dec. 1 against Angola and Jan. 20 against Columbia City.
