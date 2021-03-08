KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville and Rome City organizations will be teaming up with other regional organizations to take part in a three-year study tracking water quality of tributaries heading into local and regional waterways and eventually the Great Lakes.
The City of Kendallville Wastewater Treatment Plant along with the Sylvan Lake Improvement Association and the Rome City Conservancy District have announced a joint cooperative three-year study to be conducted on the water tributaries that flow into Sylvan Lake, the Elkhart River Headwaters, St. Joseph River and ultimately to the Great Lakes.
The study will focus on nutrients, such as phosphorus, entering the waterways by both point and non-point sources. Phosphorus is one on the leading contributor to algae blooms on waterways throughout the United States and data gathered from the study will be instrumental in determining actions that may be implemented to improve water quality.
Water the northeast quadrant of Noble County including Kendallville flows north up to Sylvan Lake, then west to the West Lakes Chain — the county's local low point — and leaves West Lakes west into the Elkhart River. The Elkhart River flows west through Ligonier and into Elkhart County.
The Elkhart River meanders north through Goshen and into Elkhart, where it dumps into the St. Joseph River. The St. Joseph River flows west into South Bend then turns sharply north into Michigan, running north and west until it empties into Lake Michigan at St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, Michigan.
The entire region is part of the St. Joe Riven Basin, a regional water quality organizations that brings leaders from across the multi-county area together to discuss issues that affect the entire watershed.
A total of more than $160,000 has been committed to the project by all three groups. The project format was developed by Jerry Sweeten, Ph.D., of Denver, Indiana. Sweeten, who will be working directly with the project, has worked on several such studies and is currently working on a water quality study on Lake Wawasee.
Indiana District 82 State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, who is a member of the Indiana Great Lakes & St. Lawrence Seaway Legislative Caucus, is also a member of the Rome City Conservancy District and will be an active member of the project.
“The cooperative effort we have on this project is unprecedented," Abbott said.
The project should be fully underway by the end of this month.
