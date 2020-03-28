American Legion Post 215
100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange, 463-4172
American Legion Auxiliary (215)
463-4172
Sons of the American Legion (Post 215)
463-4172
American Legion Riders
463-4172
Bar Association of LaGrange County
499-6326, Travis Glick, president
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
Fort Wayne office: 456-1600
Cultural Arts Council of LaGrange County
593-2371
Daughters of the American Revolution
463-3232
Families for Freedom
318-2000
Focus LaGrange
463-3412
Friends of the LaGrange County Library
Bob Walz, president
lagrange.fol@lagrange.lib.in.us
LaGrange County AARP Chapter
Meets first Friday of each month at the LaGrange County Council on Aging building
LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce
901 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, 463-2443
LaGrange County Historical Society
Bryan McCoy, president
463-3763, cell (260) 350-8561
LaGrange County Lakes Council
P.O. Box 86, 111 W. Spring St., Suite 8, LaGrange
499-5253
lagrangecountylakescouncil.org
Bob Hedges, president
Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
925-0917
Topeka Area Historical Society
Harold Gingerich, president
(260) 499-0126
United Fund of LaGrange County
463-8040
Mimi Wismer, director
Jeff Campos, president
Harold Gingerich, vice president
Lions Clubs
Howe
Jeff Schrader, president, 562-3367
South Milford
R. D. Wolheter, contact person, 351-3581
Stroh
Steve Hamilton, contact person, 351-4232
Wolcottville
Robert Lewis, contact person, 215-1356
LaGrange County Purdue Cooperative Extension Service
Contact LaGrange County Extension Office County Office Building, Suite 10, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, 499-6334
LaGrange County Extension Homemakers County Officers
Mary Beth Lemings, president
Barb Maskow, vice president
LOCAL EXTENSION CLUBS
Greenfield Mills
Noreta Bergstom, president
Newbury
Alverna Carpenter, president
Plato
Lisa Hochstetler, president
Purdue Extension Master Gardener
Karen Weiland, co-president
Shipshewana Area Historical Society
760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana
