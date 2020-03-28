American Legion Post 215

100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange, 463-4172

American Legion Auxiliary (215)

463-4172

Sons of the American Legion (Post 215)

463-4172

American Legion Riders

463-4172

Bar Association of LaGrange County

499-6326, Travis Glick, president

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Fort Wayne office: 456-1600

Cultural Arts Council of LaGrange County

593-2371

Daughters of the American Revolution

463-3232

Families for Freedom

318-2000

Focus LaGrange

463-3412

Friends of the LaGrange County Library

Bob Walz, president

lagrange.fol@lagrange.lib.in.us

LaGrange County AARP Chapter

Meets first Friday of each month at the LaGrange County Council on Aging building

LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce

901 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, 463-2443

LaGrange County Historical Society

Bryan McCoy, president

463-3763, cell (260) 350-8561

LaGrange County Lakes Council

P.O. Box 86, 111 W. Spring St., Suite 8, LaGrange

499-5253

lagrangecountylakescouncil.org

Bob Hedges, president

Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Association

neisaga.com

Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

925-0917

Topeka Area Historical Society

Harold Gingerich, president

(260) 499-0126

topekahistoricalsociety.com

United Fund of LaGrange County

463-8040

Mimi Wismer, director

Jeff Campos, president

Harold Gingerich, vice president

Lions Clubs

Howe

Jeff Schrader, president, 562-3367

South Milford

R. D. Wolheter, contact person, 351-3581

Stroh

Steve Hamilton, contact person, 351-4232

Wolcottville

Robert Lewis, contact person, 215-1356

LaGrange County Purdue Cooperative Extension Service

Contact LaGrange County Extension Office County Office Building, Suite 10, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, 499-6334

LaGrange County Extension Homemakers County Officers

Mary Beth Lemings, president

Barb Maskow, vice president

LOCAL EXTENSION CLUBS

Greenfield Mills

Noreta Bergstom, president

Newbury

Alverna Carpenter, president

Plato

Lisa Hochstetler, president

Purdue Extension Master Gardener

Karen Weiland, co-president

Shipshewana Area Historical Society

760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana

