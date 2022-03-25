I hear it a lot. Hoosier Hysteria is dead.
Tell that to fans of Central Noble who made the trek here and there and everywhere to support the Cougars.
A couple weeks ago I was broadcasting a regional game at the famed New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. It claims to be the largest basketball high school basketball arena in the world.
It’s a basketball cathedral to many.
In its peak, more than 7,000 would shoe-horn into the venerable arena.
On that Saturday, I’d be hard-pressed to say it was 2,000 fans.
Instead of thousands, it was closer to hundreds.
The optics of a half-empty gym spark a discussion.
Like a ceremonial first pitch in baseball, the arguments continue. Class basketball killed the heart of the sport in Indiana.
No, it didn’t. If it did in fact die, it was sick long before we split up the tournament.
Let’s be honest. Does anything really stay the same? Do you want it to be static?
This is not 1950. Communities of 75 people have been consolidated into larger schools, maybe even consolidated again. The novelty of consistently sold-out gyms on a Friday or Saturday night hasn’t happened in years.
There are kids and parents and their neighbors who have never even been to a high school basketball game.
It’s not because of class. It’s because basketball — or any sport — isn’t the only game in town anymore.
It might not be in the top five of activities. There are too many things to do.
It’s not good. It’s not bad. It’s not an indictment of the health of the game or its quality.
It’s just what it is, the times are a-changing. That‘s also a good thing.
Isn’t the idea of extracurricular activities about providing other opportunities to learn?
What if basketball doesn’t speak a student’s language, but choir does.
What if it takes three or four or 10 forays to find the right activity before a kid finds his or her passion.
That’s really what we should be talking about.
Everything changes. EVERYTHING. Nothing stays the same. Just look in the mirror, you have changed, too.
Instead of looking the bottom line of attendance or profits, let’s look at the lessons.
Let’s look at how Central Noble has captured the heart of a community, if not the county or conference.
Let’s also look for the storylines of how the hard work over many years built the team and the program.
Let’s talk about the life lessons and the character tests basketball — and all activities — can produce.
While we are taking a closer look, let’s talk about all the good things that are happening across the board.
Let’s look at how there’s probably never been a time as great as now for providing just the right fit for kids who want to take it.
We hardly talk about the remarkable work of unified sports to include special needs students and not just tell them what they can’t do.
Cherish the past. Tell the stories. But don’t overlook what’s happening in every community in northeast Indiana.
And for goodness sake, let’s stop talking success with numbers and dollar figures.
