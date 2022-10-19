JB Samuelson, 52, Auburn
Seat — DeKalb Central school board at-large
Education — Lebanon Senior High School, Lebanon, 1985-1988; Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, 1989-1992, Bachelor of Science mechanical engineering.
Work/career experience — Guardian Industries, Auburn, 1992-2006, process engineer, expansion project manager, shift leader, plant engineer, area manager; Hendrickson Truck Suspension, Kendallville, 2006 to present, maintenance supervisor, expansion project manager, maintenance manager, operations manager.
Spouse/children — Susie Samuelson, wife, 51; Jacob Samuelson, son, 23; Emily Samuelson, daughter, 19.
Hobbies — I enjoy watching and attending all sorts of sporting events.
Volunteer/community leadership — Coached various athletic teams at several levels at DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School; coached in Auburn Little League; coached in Auburn Girls Softball League; committee chairman DeKalb Show Choir Invitational, four years.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I want to give back to the community and school system that has been so good to me and my family.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
I believe that I have the experience to assist with the planning and opening of the manufacturing academy along with expanding the offerings for the Career Technical Education (CTE) offerings to match the needs of the area. With the last two years’ labor shortages in northeast Indiana, it is imperative that we develop the CTE and vocational offerings and nurture our interested students to stay in the area to work in local businesses and factories. The manufacturing academy along with current and expanded CTE/vocational offerings will make that pathway real and available to all DCCUSD students.
Goals, if elected?
See the manufacturing academy through to full operation; be a contributor to expanding CTE/Vocational offerings; continue to develop the advanced placement (AP) offerings to assure the school system is giving students that desire to go to college an advantage in their first, usually most difficult, years of college; work with administrators and staff to assure we are integrating the “Portrait of a Baron” values and characteristics into our curriculums and cultures throughout the district, Pre-K through 12; contribute to the district in collaborative and professional manner.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
Developing the curriculum, culture, and reputation to attract and retain students/families to grow the district.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
Just like any place of business, schools have a personality and a culture. Most people want to work in a job that they feel comfortable and challenged with core values that match their own. Developing our district’s culture and individual building personalities to match the type of teachers we want guiding our students is imperative to retaining and attracting talent at all levels.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
The most obvious incentive to attract substitute teachers is by raising pay. DCCUSD must be competitive with regard to pay. To reward loyalty, substitute pay could be scaled with the number of days the person worked as a substitute teacher in that school year; for example, daily pay + $10 for 60-90 days worked, daily pay + $20 for 91-120 days worked, daily pay + $40 for >120 days worked. Incentivizing dedication to the district could be a small price to pay to assure substitute teacher availability.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not what more can be done?
After attending the district’s community safety meeting in August, it is obvious that the district is doing what is needed with physical changes and safety procedures. Local law enforcement and the administrators have collaborated to assure all DeKalb County Central schools are on the cutting edge of school safety.
How should area schools address bullying issues within their walls and online?
There is no place for bullying in our or any school system. Bullying is counterproductive to the learning environment and must be corrected swiftly and with whatever discipline is needed to correct the poor behaviors. DeKalb County Central administrators, school teachers, and support staff are very well trained to recognize, report, and stop bullying.
Additional comments
The issues that our district face are real. Finding solutions to those problems takes a group of leaders that are working toward solutions together, board, administrators, teachers and support staff, without differing underlying agendas. Dissenting from the group’s decisions for the sake of disagreeing is not productive and is not holding anyone or anything more accountable — it is disagreeing for the sake of disagreeing and is not good for the students of DeKalb County Central United Schools.
