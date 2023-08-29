TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Leo at DeKalb, 4 p.m.
Elkhart at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
West Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Snider at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
FW North Side at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Bellmont at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco at Fairfield, 4:45 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Northridge, 5 p.m.
Garrett at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Bronson (Mich.) at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
West Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Westview at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Northridge, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Burr Oak (Mich.) at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Wayne at Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
