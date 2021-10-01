Lakeland at West Noble
Records: Lakeland 2-4, 1-1 NECC Big, West Noble 3-3, 2-1 NECC Big
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: The Lakers lost 27-14 to Central Noble. The Chargers defeated Garrett 20-19.
Last meeting: Lakeland won 41-21 on Oct. 2, 2020.
Fairfield at Garrett
Records: Fairfield 2-4, 1-1 NECC Big, Garrett 3-3, 1-1 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Falcons won 26-14 over Angola. The Railroaders were edged by West Noble 20-19.
Last meeting: Fairfield won 36-7 on Oct. 2, 2020.
Garrett has come back strong after each defeat this year, and remains in the NECC Big hunt, despite losing a heartbreaker last week.
Fairfield put itself in the picture by knocking off Angola last week. The Falcons are a run-heavy team and have thrown just 20 times in their first six games. Johnathan Estep is the top rusher with 513 yards and Michael Slabaugh has 214.
Garrett has the more balanced attack. Aaden Lytle has thrown for 849 yards and six scores. Christian Hess (26 catches, 258 yards) and Trey Richards (21 receptions, 299 yards) have been his favorite targets.
Robert Koskie has been the workhorse on the ground with 569 yards.
Richards has been on 71 tackles to lead the Garrett defense. Cody Bickley, Carson Harter and Mat William are also among the leaders.
Churubusco at Central Noble
Records: AP Class A No. 10 Churubusco 4-2, 2-1 NECC Small, Class 2A No. 15 Central Noble 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Eagles blanked Fremont 47-0. The Cougars beat Lakeland 27-14.
Last meeting: Churubusco beat Central Noble 38-7 on Oct. 4, 2019.
East Noble at Columbia City
Records: Class 4A No. 13 East Noble 3-2, 2-2 NE8, Columbia City 4-2, 3-1 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: The Knights were shut out at Norwell 17-0. The Eagles were also shut out by New Haven 21-0.
Last meeting: East Noble won 35-7 on Oct. 23, 2020.
Norwell at DeKalb
Records: Class 3A No. 9 Norwell 5-1, 3-1 NE8, DeKalb 1-5, 1-3 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network
Last week: The Knights blanked East Noble 17-0. The Barons outlasted Huntington North 50-49.
Last meeting: Norwell won 50-0 on Oct. 2, 2020.
The Barons kept the pass rush away from Tegan Irk for the most part and put up big numbers in an incredible comeback against Huntington North. The passing success helped DeKalb find some running lanes at times.
DeKalb will be tested in its homecoming game by the No. 1 defense in the Northeast 8 Conference in Norwell, which allows only around 200 yards a game on average. Norwell blanked an explosive offense last week in East Noble.
Luke Graft, Jon Colbert and Lleyton Bailey are all in the top 10 in the NE8 in tackles.
On offense, Norwell does the bulk of its damage on the ground. Graft and Colbert are both in the top five rushers in the NE8.
DeKalb gave up big numbers to Huntington North on the ground, but adjusted in the second half and came up with some big stops. Nate Williams, who had a pick six last week, remains among the league's top tacklers.
Mishawaka Marian at Angola
Records: AP Class 3A No. 15 Marian 3-3, 2-1 Northern Indiana, Angola 2-4, 1-2 NECC Big
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube
Last week: The Knights lost to Penn 35-0. The Hornets fell to Fairfield 26-14.
Last meeting: First meeting.
The Knights should have no shame losing to the Kingsmen. Penn played some Midwestern powerhouses in Indianapolis Cathedral and Cincinnati St. Xavier after losing to some big rivals nearby in a rare 0-4 start. The Kingsmen held Marian to 157 yards of total offense in the shutout win.
If Fairfield "got right" against the Hornets last week, Mishawaka Marian can do the same tonight. It won three straight after an 0-2 start before facing Penn last week. The Knights regularly win sectional titles in Class 3A and make deep playoff runs.
After struggling to figure things out outside of the Fremont game, Fairfield had a few fourth-down conversions, and that includes getting a first down on a fake punt and a touchdown on a halfback pass. The Falcons punched a vulnerable Hornet defense in the mouth time and time again.
Angola will have contain one of the most explosive skilled players in northern Indiana in senior Greg Atkinson. He has 17 receptions for 317 yards and one touchdown.
Atkinson is averaging 34.3 yards per kickoff return and 14.1 yard per punt return. He also returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns and has a punt return score. Opposing teams have tried to kick away from him as he has only returned four kickoffs so far this season.
Senior Kaleb Lusanga has 421 yards rushing and nine touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards per carry. Senior Caden Kenton has 12 catches for 216 yards and three TDs, and classmate Brady Hoskins has 16 catches for 181 yards.
Marian has a lot of experience with some talented youngsters sprinkled in. That includes sophomore quarterback Bryce LaSane (61-111, 849 yards, 5 TD passes, 4 interceptions).
The Knights leading tacklers are senior linebackers Michael Murphy (56 total, including 33 solos and five for loss) and Gabe Kerr (39 total, including 31 solos).
Eastside at Fremont
Records: AP Class 2A No. 5 Eastside 6-0, 2-0 NECC Small, Fremont 2-4, 0-2 NECC Small
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: The Blazers defeated Prairie Heights 42-6. The Eagles lost 47-0 to Churubusco.
Last meeting: Eastside won 48-12 on Oct. 4, 2019.
These teams did not meet in 2020 due to COVID. Eastside filled in by playing Class 5A Concord.
After winning two of their first three games, the Eagles have lost three in a row to some tough customers in Fairfield (51-12), Central Noble (56-12) and Churubusco (47-0).
Teams have found success on the ground against Fremont, with Fairfield racking up 501 yards in their Sept. 10 meeting. Last week, Churubusco rushed for over 375 yards and held the Eagles to negative rushing yards.
Fremont quarterback Buck Behrman has thrown for over 1,000 yards. His main targets are Logan Brace and Wyatt Claxton.
The Eagles' tough stretch doesn't get easier as Eastside will present challenges both on the ground and through the air.
Through six games, quarterback Laban Davis has rushed for 1,037 yards and thrown for 870, with 14 touchdowns on the ground and 13 more through the air.
The Blazers get the job done on defense, with juniors Dackotia Reed (41 total tackles) and Dax Holman (37 tackles) and senior Kyler Bibbee (39 stops) leading the way.
Bibbee and senior Bobby Davis have 3.5 sacks each and Holman has 2.5 sacks.
Prairie Heights at Bremen
Records: Prairie Heights 2-4, 0-3 NECC Small, Bremen 3-3, 2-1 Northern Indiana
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: The Lions beat John Glenn 21-7. The Panthers lost 42-6 to Eastside.
Last meeting: Bremen won 39-14 on Oct. 2, 2020.
It's another tough matchup for the Panthers. The Lions are always battle-tested. They mix it up with really strong teams occasionally and can never have nights off playing in the Northern Indiana Conference.
Sophomore Lance Moser and junior Austin McKenzie give Bremen a 1-2 punch running the pigskin. Moser is the quicker, shiftier type at at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. He has 678 yards rushing and four touchdowns and averages 5.7 yards per carry. McKenzie will pound it between the tackles at 6-1, 195. He ran for 343 yards at 5.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ethan Nunemaker (38-77, 476 yards, 6 TD passes, 4 interceptions) has two major targets in classmate Ashton Shively (17 receptions, 285 yards, 3 touchdowns) and freshman Tyrus Graverson (10 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs).
McKenzie leads the defense at middle linebacker and has two fumble recoveries. Sophomore Reece Greene has three interceptions, and senior defensive lineman Lane Moser has a couple of sacks.
