TODAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Manchester at Trine, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Cornell (Iowa) at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Manchester at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Mary Hardin Baylor (Tex.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
