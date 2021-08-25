The 12th outdoor summer exhibit, “Cheers from our Corner of the World,” sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association features 20 corner fences build by local carpenters. Area artists used the fences to create unique works of art featuring different themes and styles from whimsical, patriotic to nostalgic. The exhibit, sponsored by local individuals and businesses shows support for the arts in the community.
Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the exhibit. The University of St. Francis Art Department will select their three choices for the top three corner fences based on artistic criteria. The community can also vote for their three favorite fences. The People’s Choice scores will be combined with the SFU scoring to determine the top three fences. Ballots can be found at Carbaugh Jewelers in downtown Auburn. Voting deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The fences will be available for purchase through the “Cheers from Our Corner of the World” annual FUNraising dinner auction in September. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund future summer art exhibits and many other important events and activities throughout Downtown Auburn.
An at-home dinner and auction is planned Wednesday, Sept. 15 where volunteers will deliver a large gift bag with a gourmet dinner including appetizer, soup, entree, and dessert by 6 p.m.
Several dinner/dessert items are made with local wine, beer, or produce and come with recipes so that you can recreate these yummy pieces for your friends at your next patio dinner.
All couple tickets this year not only receive a discount, but also receive their choice of Byler Lane Wine or Auburn Brewing Company Beer hand delivered to their home, as well.
Also included in the party kit is a special welcome gift — one for each ticket purchased.
At 7 p.m., we will begin our countdown to auction that closes at 8 p.m.
This final hour will offer donation opportunities and videos from watch party sponsors.
Bidding will officially begin Monday, Aug. 30 on your mobile device. Beginning at 6 p.m. and throughout event night, you will receive text pushes about the auction.
The goal is to allow as many people as possible to participate in the auction event in a way that is comfortable for them, organizers said. Guests will not need to be Facebook users to bid or participate in the actual fundraising.
Tickets cost $50 each or two guests for $80. The dinner auction ticket includes full dinner and drinks hand-delivered to your home by DABA volunteers to enjoy during the official event time on Sept. 15.
A bidding only pass for $15 allows one person to bid through their mobile device on all auction items, including art fences, additional special auction items and special donations.
Tickets are available to purchase online at daba4auburn.ejoinme.org/tickets2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.