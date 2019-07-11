AUBURN — A nonprofit organization with a 70-acre horse farm south of Auburn is using equine-assisted therapy to teach responsibility, accountability, self-respect and respect for others to youth who may struggle with traditional therapy methods.
Ride With Faith, at 6130 C.R. 427, works with severely emotionally disturbed and mentally ill youth, said founder Pam Connelly-Castle. The organization was founded in 2008 in Columbia City. Ride With Faith acquired the Auburn property in 2016 and now operates out of both locations.
Currently, Ride With Faith is working with about a dozen families from DeKalb, Noble, Steuben, Allen, Whitley and Huntington counties. Participants are referred from courts, probation departments, school counselors, church pastors, mental health professionals, concerned parents and doctors.
Staff members are certified through the state of Indiana. Youth receive one-on-one therapy with a staff member and therapy horse.
According to Ride With Faith, research has shown the benefits of horseback riding include self-confidence, improved learning, concentration, spatial awareness and motivation to set and achieve goals. Riders also benefit emotionally through the bonds they form with the horses and staff, Connelly-Castle said.
Riders learn responsibility as they learn to help care for the horses and equipment. They are encouraged to participate as much as possible in grooming, saddling and guiding the horses and receive praise and encouragement from the instructors.
“We’re meeting the kids where they are. They have to learn from the ground up. They lave to learn how to clean a stall, put bedding into stalls, they learn how to work with other people,” Connelly-Castle said.
“Every child is treated the same. The kids are all well received. That’s what these kids need. … The kids just want to feel that someone cares.”
Connelly-Cassell said there may be times when a child does not want to ride, but feels comfortable enjoying the peace and quiet of the farm. Trusting relationships are made, acceptable behaviors are reinforced, and bonds develop between the riders and their therapy horses, she said.
“It doesn’t stop at the barn,” Connelly-Castle said of the program. “We work with the families, too. … People are people, and they’re not disposable.”
In addition to equine therapy, Ride With Faith offers individual and group lessons and horse boarding. The farm has several rescue horses that are incorporated into the program.
Ride With Faith recently received a grant from the Auburn-based James Foundation that will enable the organization to continue providing its services to youth in need.
Vicki James said Ride With Faith fits the foundation’s mission of giving every child the opportunity to be successful in life.
“We want to give every child the same opportunity that my grandchildren have and we were able to have as kids,” James said.
Ride With Faith board member Terri Roberts said receiving the grant was confirmation of the work the organization is doing.
Asked about the impact of the James Foundation grant, Connelly-Castle became visibly emotional and struggled to find words.
“It’s very humbling for me” she said. “It was the world to me. It met a great need for us. I’ve invested everything into Ride With Faith.”
More information on Ride With Faith is online at ridewithfaith.org.
