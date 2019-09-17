Volleyball
Berkes record 1,000th assist in CN victory at East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble junior setter Jenica Berkes made the 1,000th assist in her prep career in helping the Cougars defeat East Noble Monday night in the Big Blue Pit. The scores were 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.
The Cougars are 13-3 before Tuesday. The Knights fell to 5-11.
Central Noble sweep Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — The Cougars quickly defeated the Wildcats in three sets 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Bridgette Gray led Central Noble with six kills, and Emma Marker, Sam Brumbaugh and Lydia Andrew each scored five.
Brumbaugh and Andrews had three aces a piece as well. Jenica Berkes dished out 25 assists, and Kylie Urso had 13 digs.
The Central Noble JV team beat Whitko in two sets. Henacie Ott had five kills, and Brooke Rollins and Taylor Coney each had four aces.
Westview falls in 5 at DeKalb
WATERLOO — After Westview won the first two sets, DeKalb rattled off three straight to take the match 3-2 on Tuesday.
Gloria Miller led the Warriors with 26 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Payton May finished with 20 kills, 16 digs, three aces and a block.
Kate Welsh had 21 assists, and Hallie Mast added 20.
The Warrior reserves lost 2-0 to the Barons.
West Noble Middle School teams defeat Garrett
GARRETT — The West Noble Middle School volleyball teams swept Garrett on Tuesday.
The eighth grade Chargers beat the Locomotives 25-14, 25-13, and Alayna DeLong led West Noble with seven kills.
In the seventh grade match, the Chargers won 25-20, 23-25, 15-14.
Central Noble Junior High splits with Westview
ALBION — The Central Noble eight grade volleyball team lost to Westview 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Chrissy Slone led the Cougars with five aces.
Central Noble won the seventh grade match over the Warriors 21-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Kylea Kunkle and Falon Ott each had three aces for the Cougars.
Boys Tennis Warriors win tough match over NorthWood Panthers
NAPPANEE — Westview earned a quality dual victory over NorthWood Monday by a 3-2 result.
The Warriors won two of the three three-set matches, and that made the difference. Isaiah Hostetler came back from losing the first set to win at No. 3 singles for Westview. Teammates Will Clark and Brady Hostetler won in three sets at No. 2 doubles.
Westview 3, NorthWood 2
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Wes Troyer 6-4, 6-2. 2. Ben Vincent (NW) def. Justin Schwartz 6-2, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Chase Horner 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Jack Wysong-Landon Holland (NW) def. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler 6-4, 5-7, 6-0. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Bryce Harner-Treyton Martin 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
JV: Westview 8, NorthWood 3.
East Noble shuts out Columbia City in NE8 dual
COLUMBIA CITY — The Knights beat the Eagles 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday.
East Noble won all of its matches in two sets except for at No. 2 singles, where Vittorio Bona rallied after dropping the first set.
The Knights also won the JV dual 5-0.
East Noble 5, Columbia City 0
Singles: 1. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Kendall Smith 6-0, 6-4. 2. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Eli Jones 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Connor Hersher (EN) def. Noah Finfrank 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Lucas Denton-Max Bender (EN) def. Evan Cearbaugh-Sid Singh 6-1, 6-2. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Tobey Krider-Josh Miner 6-0, 6-1.
Westview blanks young Prairie Heights Panther team
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Warriors won all of their matches in two sets over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
Westview only dropped two games in the match, and its JV team won the dual match 8-0.
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (W) def. Leyton Byler 6-0, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (W) def. Mike Perkins 6-0, 6-2. 2. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Logan Nott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 6-0, 6-0. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Breyton Ambler-Isaiah Malone 6-0, 6-0.
Chargers edged by Falcons
BENTON — West Noble was defeated 3-2 by Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Joel Mast at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Chris Miller and Nevin Phares won the two matches for the Chargers.
The two teams tied 4-4 in the JV dual.
Fairfield 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (W) def. Colin Hochstellen 6-0, 6-0. 2. Riley Behles (F) def. Andrew Shaw 6-3, 6-0. 3. Kaden Plett (F) def. Nate Shaw 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Inniger-Lance Martin (F) def. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Chris Miller-Nevin Phares (W) def. Ethan Yoder-Brandon Kauffman 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Lakeland defeats Central Noble in NECC play Tuesday
ALBION — The Lakers beat the Cougars 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The lone match the Cougars won went to three sets between Central Noble’s Austin Smith and Lakeland’s Colton Fleeman. Smith won the first and third sets.
Central Noble had to forfeit No. 2 doubles.
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Corey Christie (L) def. Austin Frey 6-2, 6-1. 2. Austin Smith (CN) def. Colton Fleeman 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. 3. Dominic Lawrence (L) def. Colton Dial 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant (L) def. Owen Darland-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-1. 2. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil (L) def. Central Noble forfeit.
Churubusco falls to Fremont
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont defeated Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Luke Wilson won the lone match for ‘Busco and rallied to win in three sets at No. 1 singles.
Fremont won the JV dual 2-0.
Fremont 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Luke Wilson (C) def. Ethan Bock 1-6, 6-0, 6-4. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Brett Barkley 6-0, 6-1. 3. Josh Sherbondy (F) def. Brady Crick 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Towns-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Gavin Haverstock-Tyler Miller 6-4, 6-3. 2. Alex Chilenski-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Garrett Wymer-Mason Young 6-2, 6-0.
Girls Soccer EN loses at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost to Norwell 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday.
Lauren Lash made 19 saves in goal for EN (0-7-2, 0-4 NE8).
Girls Golf Warriors pick up two wins
LAGRANGE — Westview beat Goshen and Jimtown in a tri-match on Tuesday at Heron Creek.
The Warriors finished a low score of 220, ahead of the Redhawks’ 221 and the Jimmies’ 329.
Westview’s Chelsea Weaver was the individual medalist with a score of 45.
Hope Harrer finished with 55, followed by Ava Brown’s 59, a 61 by Lillian Eash and Hannah Klein with 68.
Panthers win two over Garrett, Fremont Tuesday
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Garrett and Fremont in a tri-match on Tuesday at Cedar Lake.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 210 over Fremont’s 213 and 223 from the Railroaders.
Renae Meek led Heights with a 49, Amelia Johnston shot a 51, Miah Penick carded 54, Madison Kain 56 and Kennedy Myers 63.
Kenadee Porath of Fremont was the individual medalist with 48.
