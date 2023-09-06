COLUMBIA CITY — For about the first 70 minutes Tuesday night, the Northeast 8 Conference girls soccer match between DeKalb and Columbia City was a hard-fought scoreless draw.
Then, as is often the case in soccer, a break came the Barons’ way, as senior Sam Slavin was taken down in the penalty box.
Reena Kruse found the back of the net with the resulting penalty kick, and then added a key insurance goal minutes later to spur DeKalb to a 2-0 win over the Eagles.
With the win, the Barons improved to 4-3 overall, 2-0 NE8. Columbia City fell to 2-4-1, 1-2.
DeKalb coach Andrew Bigelow said the Barons’ pressure finally paid off in the second half.
“Pressure makes things happen,” Bigelow said. “Sam put pressure on the outside back, forced a turnover, and that led to the penalty kick.”
Columbia City coach Mike Cotter said his team won the possession battle in the first half but wasn’t able to create scoring opportunities.
“Careless plays cost us,” Cotter said. “Giving up a PK, we got a little sloppy, lost our discipline.”
DeKalb was scheduled to face Class 3A No. 5 Carroll tonight in a non-conference matchup, while Columbia City is in action next with a home match against Bishop Luers,
