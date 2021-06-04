Interra hosting
shredding event
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union is sponsoring its annual Shred-It Days for members including today in Goshen.
Today document shredding will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the parking lot southwest of Interra’s main office in Goshen, right in front of Goshen Brewing Company.
Each Interra member can shred up to 50 pounds free of charge. For every pound over 50, a 20-cent charge will apply. In 2020, close to 21,000 pounds were shredded by members.
Items that can be shredded at the event include but are not limited to; old documents, medical records, tax records, financial statements, pre-approvals, computer discs, pay stubs, expired ID cards, leases and contracts. The shredding company can take paper clips, staples, manila folders, old checkbooks, and deposit books.
Items that cannot be shredded include garbage, 3-ring binders, cardboard, plastic or metal.
For more information, please contact Interra at 574-534-2506.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.5 billion.
The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving more than 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
