AUBURN — A frame made to commemorate the career of Restless Heart drummer John Dittrich will be hung in Auburn.
Dittrich, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, was part of the American country music band established in 1984. The band retired in 2021.
Dittrich traveled from Nashville to Auburn recently to attend a special, surprise reception when the frame was presented to Bob Lebamoff and the Auburn City Steakhouse, where it will hang for public viewing.
The frame was commissioned by Carbaugh Jewelers. Artist Tammie Martinjacko made the piece, which features drumsticks and a bass drum head that was carried on the band’s last tour before retirement.
“The other items in the frame include copies of all of the band’s album covers, a picture of John playing live, a picture of John and Bob at the steakhouse on a previous visit, and three of the band’s booking shots,” said Mike Littlejohn, owner of Carbaugh Jewelers.
“Mike called me up and said he wanted to do something nice for Bob. Bob has turned into such a important business person in the community. He’s built a first-class steakhouse. I have gone on record as saying it’s my favorite steakhouse in the U.S.A. And I’ve been to a lot of ‘em,” Dittrich said of the origins of the project.
“Bob was a big fan of ours, and of course, I have a connection to Auburn. My birth mother was from Auburn.”
Dittrich said he spent 25 years trying to find the identities of his birth parents. The only information on his birth certificate was that his biological mother was 24 when he was born and he was her third child.
“I was adopted. I had great parents. But I just always felt there was something missing. There was just a little bit of a void. I didn’t know where I came from, who I came from. I had no medical history,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich was brought up in upstate New York, but spent the first few years of his life in Norfolk, Virginia, and Brooklyn, New York.
“I just always felt there was a void there and I just wanted to know,” Dittrich said.
“So nothing really happened until DNA really started taking off. Long story short, I went through a series of DNA tests, at least I had my DNA.”
Dittrich said there were “false alarms” with a couple of families, but Dittrich became friends with a member of the first family he tested with. She had a son-in-law who had a strong interest in ancestry and following DNA lines, Dittrich added.
In just a matter of weeks, he had found Dittrich’s birth mother’s family and a DNA test confirmed the relationship.
About four month’s later he had tracked down what was believed to be Dittrich’s biological father’s family, which again was confirmed by a DNA test.
“He found my family in like four months, which is remarkable to me, because he had so little to work on. And it was a real piece of detective work on his part,” Dittrich said.
It was determined that Dittrich’s birth mother was Patricia Williamson, who was from Auburn. He has cousins — members of the Rumsey family — who reside in northeast Indiana.
“I was very, very fortunate that I have a very good relationship with my cousins. They greeted me with open arms,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich learned the identity of his parents five years ago and since then has been to Auburn three times to visit family. In addition, Dittrich and Restless Heart played at the DeKalb County Fair in 2018. That’s when he re-connected with Littlejohn. The two met when they performed in a show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in the 1990s — Dittrich with Restless Heart and Littlejohn with the band Roughshod.
“We did not stay in touch at that time,” Dittrich said.
“When we played the fair was when Mike and I rekindled our relationship.”
“All of the years that I was in Restless Heart and of all the fairs that we ever played in the 35-plus years, we never played the Auburn fair until after I had found my biological mother’s family up there,” Dittrich added.
Littlejohn and Dittrich managed to keep the presentation of the frame to Lebamoff as a surprise.
“Bob was completely dumbfounded. He had been kept completely in the dark. He was totally surprised,” Dittrich said.
“It really means a lot to me because of the family connection up there,” Dittrich said of the frame hanging in Auburn.
“I really enjoy Auburn. Of course, if I had grown up there my life would have turned out very differently. Everything happens for a reason and you end up where you’re supposed to end up.”
