Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning will give way to low clouds and freezing drizzle late. High 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening...later changing to light rain. Precipitation will be light. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.