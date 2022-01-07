PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb, Eastside at New Haven Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Fremont at West Noble Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Prairie Heights (1A) and Garrett (2A) in IHSWCA Team State at Martinsville. 9 a.m.
Churubusco, Lakeland and Westview at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside at East Noble Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
Whitko at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Albion at Trine, 3 p.m.
