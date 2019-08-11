90 years ago
• Kendallville’s contingent of Boy Scouts, thirty in number, will leave the American Legion hall, Sunday morning, shortly before 11 o’clock, enroute to Limberlost, the Scouts area camp at Sylvan Lake, where they will enjoy a two-week outing and Scout training. The Scouts have each been given a thorough physical examination by Dr. J.D. Seybert. The Kendallville Scouts will appear in full uniform for the hike. Bedding and bulging suitcases, filled with equipment of various kinds, will be carried to Limberlost by automobiles, but the lads will wear their regular marching equipment on the hike. The local Scouts will be under the general direction of Scoutmasters W. J. Ormsby, Robert C. “Doc” Moses and Charles Hosler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.